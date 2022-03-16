Lito Adiwang sneaks his way back into strawweight top five after Alex Silva exit

Lito Adiwang will head into ONE X as the No.5-ranked strawweight fighter in the promotion.

Former No.5-ranked strawweight Alex Silva dropped out of the rankings after a shock knockout loss to Adrian Mattheis at ONE: Lights Out. Mattheis successfully bounced back from his loss to fellow Indonesian Stefer Rahardian, but may need at least one more big win to make a jump into the top five.

This opened the door for Adiwang to reclaim a spot in the rankings. 'Thunder Kid' is set to meet Jeremy Miado at ONE Championship's 10-year anniversary event, ONE X.

He went 2-1 in 2021, winning his first two matches before being stopped by promotional newcomer Jarred Brooks in October last year. Despite his loss to the American, Adiwang’s body of work has him firmly entrenched as one of the top fighters in the division.

After all, apart from winning matches, he also made a good account of himself against an accomplished fighter in Brooks during their match. The former UFC fighter then went on to defeat current No.4-ranked strawweight Hiroba Minowa to jump to No.2 in the rankings.

To check out the latest ONE Championship rankings, click here.

Lito Adiwang will be fighting to keep his position in the rankings at ONE X

With Lito Adiwang now once again a ranked fighter, the stakes for his match against Jeremy Miado just got bigger. Both Filipinos are aiming for gold and will be looking to climb the ranks with a win at ONE X on March 26.

Adiwang has a chance to climb further up the strawweight rankings if he beats Miado, as No.3-ranked Yosuke Saruta and No.4-ranked Hiroba Minowa aren't participating in the historic event.

Meanwhile, Miado is also hungry for a spot in the rankings. ‘The Jaguar’ is coming off back-to-back knockout victories and currently has a 100% finishing rate in ONE Championship. He’s hoping to carry the same momentum into his fight against Adiwang and beyond.

The two explosive fighters, who are always looking to finish, will surely bring the house down when they face each other in the Circle. To find out who wins, tune in on March 26.

Sportskeeda MMA is hiring! And we want you! Click here to know more!

Edited by C. Naik