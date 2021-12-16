Stephen Loman itching to showcase his skills inside the ONE Championship cage

Stephen Loman is finally set to step inside a ONE Championship cage. Furthermore he will be given a top-ranked fighter in Yusuf Saadulaev as his first opponent. The fighters will clash at the Singapore Stadium on December 17th at the ONE: Winter Warriors II. It is a date that 'The Sniper' has been waiting for.

The former Brave CF champion is excited to test his skills in a ONE Championship cage but at the same time remains focused on the task of securing his first win. In an interview with ONE Championship, Loman said:

"This is very important for me to showcase my skill and to show also what I’ve been preparing for. I will just do my best and stay focused on the fight with Yusup because he’s a very good fighter."

Loman will bring in his professional record of 13-2, with seven of those wins coming the way of decision. He also has four wins via knockout and two submission victories under his name.

Most of the MMA fans that followed his bouts have been wondering how Loman will perform in ONE Championship. The Team Lakay fighter feels that this debut fight with Saadulaev will be the culminating event in his chosen career path.

"That’s very long, two years, that’s very long. I just focus on my training, improving for those years. All I want to show is, the fans will expect a good fight from me. They will see me, they will see my movements in the fight, I will do my best in the fight. They will expect a good one from me."

Stephen Loman sees himself bringing the fight to the ground against Yusuf Saadulaev on his ONE Championship debut

Stephen Loman looks set to make his ONE Championship debut a memorable one. The fighter from Benguet, Philippines aims to storm into the top five of the rankings in the bantamweight division with a victory.

Assessing his opponent, he feels that Saadulaev will be forcing the fight to go to the ground. Loman feels prepared if the fight does go to the mat, saying:

"I think I [can] match him on the ground doing my offense and my defense, I got some learnings also from the grounds, my experience. Yusup is a very good one, [he has] a very good strong wrestling also."

Saadulave holds a professional MMA record of 20-5 and is 5-1 inside the ONE Championship cage. He owns an impressive 11 submission victories and his sole loss came to reigning featherweight champion Thanh Le.

Edited by Josh Evanoff