ONE Championship: Stephen Loman ready for a title shot says Team Lakay head coach

Stephen Loman made quite an impression in his ONE Championship debut by knocking out ranked fighter Yusup Saadulaev in the first round. The hype surrounding 'The Sniper' is clearly warranted and Team Lakay head coach Mark Sangiao believes he is ready for a title shot.

Prior to joining the ONE Championship roster, Loman had been the bantamweight champion in Brave CF and Sangiao credits that experience for his remarkable debut performance.

Sangiao believes that Loman's experience warrants him being in the talks for a title shot. Given the chance, the Filipino fighter is deemed ready to compete with the best. In an interview with Sportskeeda, the Team Lakay head coach said:

"Stephen's experience is already vast. I personally think he is ready for the championship bout because he is already a champion in another promotion. I saw in him that he goes all out whenever he fights. I hope he gets the title shot soon."

The ONE Championship bantamweight title will be on the line when Bibiano Fernandes defends the belt against John Lineker. This is slated to happen in early 2022 and Sangiao knows that Loman is ready for whoever comes out on top. He added:

"I feel he can already fight any one of them for his next bout. Knowing Stephen, he is ready for a title shot."

Mark Sangaio points out Yusup Saadulaev's mistake against Stephen Loman in their ONE Championship bout

While preparing for his bout against Yusup Saadulaev, Mark Sangiao predicted that he and Stephen Loman will be in for a long fight. The Team Lakay head coach was expecting Saadulaev to maximize his edge on the ground.

Sangiao said:

"I was expecting this fight to last. I know that the camp of Yusup plans to go to the ground but I think that is where they made the mistake when they chose to go head-to-head in striking and that is why the fight ended early."

Stephen Loman ended up knocking out his Russian counterpart in the first round to cap off a memorable debut in ONE Championship. The win pushed Loman's professional MMA record to 14-2.

