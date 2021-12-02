"She can scare her" - Gurdashan Mangat sees Ritu Phogat having an advantage over Stamp Fairtex in Grand Prix final

Gurdashan Mangat is still waiting to get back into the ONE Championship cage after fighting in May. While doing so, 'Saint Lion' gave his take on the upcoming ONE Grand Prix atomweight final between Ritu Phogat and Stamp Fairtex, which happens on December 3 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the 34-year-old fighter said that Phogat has an edge in the grappling realm and Stamp will need to avoid battling on the ground to survive.

"I think that Ritu has a serious chance. As we all know, all wrestlers can dictate where the fight goes. Stamp has amazing standup, but if you're scared of the takedown always, you're always going to be tentative to where you throw."

'The Indian Tigress' has only been defeated once in eight professional bouts. She has been busy polishing her MMA skills at Evolve MMA and has three knockouts under her name.

Meanwhile, Stamp carries a similar record. Her seven victories are divided into three knockouts, three decisions and one submission.

Mangat feels that Phogat will dictate the tempo of the match with her grappling abilities but reiterated that she has to be wary of Stamp's stand-up power.

"That's where Ritu’s advantage is – that she can scare her, knowing that Stamp can be taken down and she can dictate the fight the way she wants. But I wouldn't sleep on Stamp either. [She has] amazing standup, amazing striking. It's going to be a good fight for her, and it's truly going to show who's one of the best."

Mangat sends a message to Phogat ahead of her Grand Prix matchup

Gurdashan Mangat and Ritu Phogat have both had interesting journeys in ONE Championship and have had their fair share of victories over the past couple of years.

'The Indian Tigress' is going to be her biggest bout in Asia's premier MMA organization on Friday and will have a prime chance for a title shot if she wins the Grand Prix.

Mangat showed his support for his fellow Indian MMA fighter and sent a message ahead of her fight with Stamp Fairtex.

"Just go out there. Represent your spirit, represent your heart. You have represented us so well to this point. You have represented your family so well. Just show your warrior spirit as you always have, you never given up," added Mangat. "You're putting [in] all the work behind the scenes and you know what you have got to do. Just keep representing. Keep doing what you must do, and we are all standing by you and standing beside you through this all."

