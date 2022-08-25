Martin Nguyen rooting for 5 rounds of action between Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes

If you ask any combat sports fan who they believe will win between ONE flyweight world champion Adriano Moraes and his ONE on Prime Video 1 challenger Demetrious Johnson, you’re guaranteed to get an answer. The rematch between ‘Mikinho’ and ‘Mighty Mouse’ is on everyone’s mind as time moves closer to their U.S. primetime showdown.

The same can be said for fighters. Every combat sports professional is levying their pick between the two flyweight All-Stars. The latest to discuss the bout is ONE Championship's first-ever two-division world champion, Martin Nguyen. Speaking to ONE, ‘The Situ-Asian’ is of the opinion that the bout will play out similar to the first as far as a game plan but stopped short of giving a prediction.

“I kinda see this fight going the same way the first fight did–Moraes moving and pepper-striking to set up traps and 'DJ' with his fun, aggressive fighting style. Both guys giving it their all. I really like both guys, so I hope no one gets knocked out or subbed, just them two going to war for five rounds.”

With Demetrious Johnson’s focus on Brazilian jiu-jitsu and both fighters’ ability to go a full 25 minutes with relative ease, the rematch going the distance is a big possibility. With something to prove, ‘Mighty Mouse’ may push the pace looking for a finish which arguably led to his downfall in their ONE on TNT 1 meeting.

Demetrious Johnson is ready to cement his legacy with a win over Adriano Moraes

Throughout his 16-year career in combat sports, Demetrious Johnson has fought and beaten some of the absolute best fighters in the world. ‘Mighty Mouse’ has collected world titles and etched his name into the record books during his time in North America. 'DJ 'is now ready to conquer Asia with a world title run in ONE Championship. Speaking to ONE, Johnson said of his legacy:

“For me winning the title is just going to cement my, I guess you can say my legacy, but I like to let the community decide what my legacy is, right? Because everybody's like, 'Man, you're the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world.' I don't think that, you know. I get beat up at the gym all the time from our coach.”

But first, the flyweight icon will have to get past an always dangerous Adriano Moraes. With a significant length and reach advantage, ‘Mikinho’ has the skills to stymie the shorter Demetrious Johnson. Only time will tell if Johnson has solved the puzzle that is Moraes in the 16 months since their last meeting.

