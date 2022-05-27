ONE Championship and MTGP UK announce a long-term partnership to boost Muay Thai in the UK

ONE Championship is taking another positive step in elevating martial arts by announcing a partnership with one of the leading sports combat promotions in Europe, MTGP UK.

Bangkok Post broke the story on Friday, May 27, reporting that the long-term partnership between the two companies will produce two Road to ONE Muay Thai tournaments later this year.

A total of 16 fighters from two different weight classes will compete for a chance to receive a contract worth US$100,000.

ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong said:

"I've known Philip [Tieu] for quite a while now, and I'm simply amazed at how much Muay Thai talent there is in the UK. That's why I'm so pleased to announce this partnership with MTGP UK.

"ONE Championship remains committed to providing martial arts athletes on the regional scene a platform to showcase their talents, and to potentially earn a US$100,000 contract to compete in One Championship's international events."

ONE Championship is among the top five largest global sports media properties in the world today, according to Nielsen.

With the massive reach of ONE, MTGP UK CEO Philip Tieu believes that the long-term relationship will elevate the UK fight scene and grow the sport of Muay Thai even further in the region.

Tieu said:

"I truly believe the two companies are a perfect match and that by working with Chatri Sityodtong, it will only expand the sport of Muay Thai even further and take it to new heights."

ONE Championship continues its commitment to showcasing the beauty of martial arts

ONE Championship has constantly promoted different disciplines of martial arts in its events to elevate its beauty beyond its physicality.

This mission has not only helped fans enjoy exciting shows, but also provided an opportunity for martial artists to have a global stage to perform on and earn a decent living through their talents and passions.

In 2019, the promotion put up the biggest prize in kickboxing history for the first-ever ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix. Apart from the prestigious silver belt, Giorgio Petrosyan also won US$1 million after he bested seven other contenders in the tournament.

This year, the world's largest martial arts organization has been putting the spotlight on submission grappling by featuring it more in its events. It is building its roster well with some legends and rising stars in the sport.

With its latest partnership with MTGP UK, the global roster of ONE will certainly get a boost in the Muay Thai ranks.

Edited by David Andrew