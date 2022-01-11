ONE Championship was No. 1 among sports properties in Facebook video views in 2021

ONE Championship closed out 2021 with 8.84 billion organic views on Facebook, almost a billion more than its nearest competitor.

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) came in second with 7.92 billion views and the International Cricket Council (ICC) came in third with 2.61 billion views. Both sports properties averaged more posts than ONE (10.79 posts per day) – WWE with 13.34 and ICC with 18.88.

Based on these stats, the past 12 months marked another successful year for the world’s largest martial arts organization.

ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong took to his social media channels to share his delight, giving a shout out to the billions of fans and the ONE staff who collaboratively made this a reality.

The ONE Chairman posted an image of the chart with a caption that read:

“For 2021, ONE ranked #1 in the world out of 5,000+ sports properties in terms of organic video views! Thank you to the greatest fans in the world! Congratulations to all of my teammates at ONE for this extraordinary achievement! #WeAreONE”

ONE outclassed other top sports organizations that have been in the industry for a longer time, including Bundesliga, NASCAR, MotoGP, F1, NBA and Major League Soccer.

What was even sweeter for the Singapore-based organization is that UFC and Bellator MMA closed out the calendar year with combined organic views of 1.765 billion – less than a quarter of what ONE had achieved throughout 2021.

ONE Championship in 2021

While several other global sports properties tried to recover from the post-COVID-19 crisis last year, the year proved to be an eventual period for Asia's largest global sports media platform.

ONE hit the ground running and ended the year with 24 events. This included the crowning of new world champions such as Superbon, Arjan Bhullar, Reinier De Ridder, Ok Rae Yoon, the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix and the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix.

The year also saw the organization sign top martial arts athletes Andre Galvao, Saygid Izagakhmaev and Gordon Ryan, to name a few.

Also Read Article Continues below

There were plenty of memorable knockouts and submissions too. The cream of the crop of finishes last year were Adriano Moraes’ crushing knee knockout over MMA GOAT contender Demetrious Johnson and Superbon’s head kick KO of kickboxing great Giorgio Petrosyan.

Edited by Harvey Leonard