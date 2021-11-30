ONE Championship: Aung La Nsang hyped about Yuya Wakamatsu's championship potential 

Aung La Nsang has been in ONE Championship since 2016. The former two-division champion has seen many fighters come and go, but believes that Yuya Wakamatsu is going to be a world champion.

'The Little Pirahna' has been competing in ONE Championship since September 2018. He was quickly thrown into the fire, facing Danny Kingad and Demetrious Johnson in his first two bouts.

After losing back-to-back fights, Wakamatsu scored his first ONE Championship victory against former champion Geje Eustaquio and went on to a four-fight winning streak.

The 26-year-old Japanese fighter has been working out with 'The Burmese Phyton' , who has been nothing but complimentary. In an interview with ONE Championship, Nsang said:

“I think [he could be a World Champion]. He’s still young, he’s still growing."

Wakamastu has also picked up good wins against title contenders such as Dae Hwan Kim, Kyu Sung Kim and Reece McLaren. Nsang says the Japanese fighter will have to work hard to bring down the top fighters in his division, including reigning ONE Championship flyweight title holder Adriano Moraes.

“It’s going to be tough, with Adriano [Moraes] being the king at that weight class. But, of course, I believe with hard work and dedication, anything’s possible. It really depends on how he takes the next step or how he progresses as a fighter.”

Nsang trained with Wakamatsu to polish his MMA in ONE Championship

Yuya Wakamatsu has been busy polishing his fighting skills by training with different fighters around the world. He has even trained with the world renowned Sanford MMA stable in Florida, where he was able to acquire knowledge from the former ONE Championship two-division title holder Aung La Nsang.

'The Burmese Phyton' admired Wakamatsu's dedication and willingness to learn. He added:

"He’s fast, man. He’s fast, technically sound, very hungry, young, and wanted to learn and absorb everything when he was at Sanford. He did great. He was a great training partner. He was a great teammate for everybody. And good energy to be around. I’m excited for him."

More than his fighting skills, Nsang also commended Wakamatsu as an easy guy to get along with inside the gym.

“He’s a joker. He’s a really happy-go-lucky kind of guy. I didn’t get to go to the paintballing that our teammates went to, but he was the only guy without a t-shirt on while they were paintballing. That shows what kind of character he is.”

Wakamatsu owns a professional MMA record of 14-4 with 11 of those victories coming from knockouts.

