"Tell us why YOU want this" - ONE Championship offers a chance to win a training trip to Hawaii with the Lees

ONE Championship is giving you the opportunity to train alongside world champions.

Yes, you read that correctly. Imagine shooting hoops with the LA Lakers or running the field with Real Madrid. Well, the Singapore-based fight organization is offering one lucky fan to train with the Lee siblings in Hawaii.

Victoria, Christian and Angela Lee are perhaps the most dominant sibling groups in MMA today. With two having held and still holding ONE world titles, the three Canadian-American killers are the best people to learn a thing or two about MMA from.

Not only will you get to train with world-class champions, you'll also get an all-expenses paid trip to Hawaii, where the Lees train.

To win this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, the mechanics are quite simple: tell ONE why you want it. So get to typing and get creative with your answers. You have until April 22!

ONE Championship atomweight queen Angela Lee made a comeback for the ages at ONE X

At ONE Championship's biggest event ever, ONE X, Angela Lee made a triumphant return after two years of absence to retain her atomweight strap. The dominant atomweight queen is undefeated in the weight class and was looking to defend her belt for a fifth straight time.

Her opponent, former ONE Muay Thai and kickboxing champ Stamp Fairtex, was gunning to make history by winning a third title in as many sports. With history at stake and the brightest lights shining upon her, Angela Lee marvelously delivered.

After weathering an early scare by almost getting knocked out with a vicious body shot from Stamp, Lee rallied back to win the fight in spectacular fashion. Sticking to her grappling gameplan despite getting hurt, 'Unstoppable' used her relentless submission game to chain her attacks and eventually get the tap in round two.

In an Instagram post by Lee after the fight, the proud new mother expressed her feelings on achieving such a historic feat:

"Still trying to process everything that just happened... It still feels like a dream! Never thought I'd be able to fight through a liver shot but I guess overcoming adversity is my thing! I'm telling you guys, never underestimate a focused champion + a mother's love 💪🏼❤️‍🔥 #UNSTOPPABLE"

