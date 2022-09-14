“I will never make any excuses” - Ok Rae Yoon throws shade at Christian Lee, wants trilogy

The South Korean fighter Ok Rae Yoon lost his ONE Lightweight World Championship with honor. He lost via TKO to Christian Lee at ONE 160 and he has no excuses for the loss.

On Instagram, the former lightweight king thanked his training partners and fans. He also added that he will look to re-earn his lost throne. The 31-year-old fighter shared:

"First of all, I would like to thank everyone who supported and cheered for me. And thank you so much @onechampionship @yodchatri @michaelpark.0708 @slicricauty for everything. I will never make any excuses or talk about the result. I’ll just train harder and come back as the best version of myself."

Ok will train harder and will look to make a big comeback, rather than "make excuses" for his loss - an obvious slight at Lee, who went on a post-fight rant after losing the lightweight belt to Ok in late 2021.

Ok Rae Yoon then added that he would like a trilogy match against 'The Warrior' Lee. Ok continued:

"To my opponent @christianleemma, congratulations on your win. I learned a lot and thank you for sharing the circle with me. I’ll make this a learning experience and get my belt back. Lastly, I accepted Christian Lee’s request for a rematch right away and stepped in that circle as promised. We are 1:1 now. If Christian Lee would accept my challenge also and settle our score with our 3rd fight as a true champion, I’ll be ready anytime."

Christian Lee defeats Ok Rae Yoon due to "hard work"

At ONE 160 Lee captured the lightweight throne he lost a year earlier. The Singaporean-American star defeated Ok Rae Yoon with an impressive and dominant performance.

In the rematch, 'The Warrior' certainly displayed his improved skills and credited hard work as the key to his victory. In the post-fight press conference, Lee explained:

“I'm sure there are many people that thought I was going to win, many people that thought I was going to lose. But at the end of the day, the hard work, the work that you put in, is what ends up showing in the circle. So this win was just really a show of all the work that I put in leading up to it.”

The 24-year-old fighter is back on top of the lightweight division holding the ONE lightweight world championship. Interestingly, Lee has also mentioned making a move up to welterweight to fight for another belt in the promotion. Should that come to fruition, Ok Rae Yoon will have to wait a considerable amount of time to compete for the lightweight championship.

