ONE Championship fighter Victoria Lee graduates high school

Victoria Lee has every cause for a double celebration today. 'The Prodigy' has finally graduated from high school today and is celebrating her 18th birthday in Mililani, Hawaii.

The ONE championship fighter shared her excitement and happiness with friends and family over social media today.

Check out her post below:

It’s incredible to believe that the young superstar has been juggling her schoolwork while competing at an elite level in the promotion's atomweight division.

Discussing the hurdles she has to deal with as a teenage MMA phenom, Victoria told Sportskeeda MMA earlier this year:

“Most of my teachers do know me, are really understanding and they extend deadlines for me. But some are kind of like, more stiff on their requirements. And then I'll just, like, miss the test, or I'll make it up. But for the most part, my grades are good, and my teachers are understanding about it.”

Victoria Lee has certainly proved to that it is possible to balance both schooling and her career. Her achievements today are a testament to her perseverance, discipline and inner strength.

The youngest fighting member of the Lee family, Victoria has proven to be a terrifiyng opponent to deal with on the ground. As she progresses in her martial arts journey, fans will hope to see 'The Prodigy' make a name for herself just like her elder siblings Angela and Christian Lee

What comes next for Victoria Lee?

Victoria 'The Prodigy' Lee made headlines at the age of 16, when she signed a contract to fight for ONE. She was only 17 when she defeated Sunisa Srisen with an outstanding submission in her first professional bout with ONE last year.

Undefeated, with a 3-0-0 record, Victoria Lee will most likely continue pursuing her career as a professional MMA fighter. In past interviews, she said that she hasn’t made any definitive plans to go to college as other 18 year olds her age would, but is excited to see what other matchups are in store for her career.

Watch the full clip below:

With a hot winning streak, many would say Victoria Lee has the potential to become World Champion one day. Potential matchups could include Gina Iniong or Itsuki Hirata maybe It’s only a matter of time before ONE announces her next bout, so keep 'The Prodigy' on your radar as the youngest Lee family member focuses on her MMA career full-time.

