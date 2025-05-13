ONE Championship: Full card confirmed for ONE Friday Fights 108 on May 16

Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium will once again host an explosive night of combat sports action when ONE Friday Fights 108 delivers 12 high-stakes matchups across Muay Thai, kickboxing, and MMA, live in Asia primetime, on May 16.

The main event spotlight sees an intriguing strawweight Muay Thai rematch as 22-year-old Kongchai Chanaidonmueang faces veteran Chokpreecha PK Saenchai in a battle carrying significant implications for both strikers.

Kongchai, a former Rajadamnern Stadium Muay Thai world champion, earned a hard-fought decision over Chokpreecha in their first duel at ONE Friday Fights 87 in November last year.

Now, the young talent enters this sequel determined to snap a two-fight losing streak and recapture the momentum that once made him one of the sport's most promising prospects.

Across the ring, Chokpreecha, 34, brings renewed confidence following his spectacular stoppage victory at ONE Friday Fights 101 this past March.

The Muay Thai veteran aims to prove their first encounter was merely a setback while demonstrating that experience still trumps youth in Muay Thai's highest echelons.

Thailand's next generation takes center stage in a featured 126-pound Muay Thai clash when teenage sensation Brazil Aekmuangnon meets 20-year-old Lekkla BS Muaythai.

Brazil brings a 3-2 record at ONE Friday Fights into this contest, while Lekkla aims to build on his devastating knockout in his promotional debut last November.

Last but not least, a couple of MMA bangers will kick things off inside the Mecca of Muay Thai this Friday.

Alexandre Khan trades leather with Yovanis Ortega in a featherweight scrap, while Bismarck Gomes and Ruslan Arslangereev collide in a welterweight joust.

Check out the full card below.

ONE Friday Fights 108 complete lineup:

Chokpreecha PK Saenchai vs. Kongchai Chanaidonmueang (Muay Thai – strawweight)

Aekkalak Sor Samarngarment vs. Parnpet Sor Jor Lekmuangnon (Muay Thai – 124 pounds)

Longern Sor Sommai vs. Boonchot Sor Boonmeerit (Muay Thai – 127 pounds)

Lekkla BS Muaythai vs. Brazil Aekmuangnon (Muay Thai – 126 pounds)

Petnaya NhongBangsai vs. Mahesuan Aekmuangnon (Muay Thai – atomweight)

Pet Suanluangrodyok vs. Petnaruang Sor Rungsak (Muay Thai – 117 pounds)

Tengnueng Fairtex vs. Germain Kpoghomou (Muay Thai – lightweight)

Kaenpitak NhongBangsai vs. Majid Karimi (Muay Thai – 122 pounds)

Nong Oh LaoLaneXang vs. Mohammad Ali (Muay Thai – 132 pounds)

Liu Junchao vs. Akito Nakashima (kickboxing – strawweight)

Alexandre Khan vs. Yovanis Ortega (MMA – featherweight)

Bismarck Gomes vs. Ruslan Arslangereev (MMA – welterweight)

ONE Friday Fights 108 will be available on ONE Championship's YouTube channel, the ONE Super App, and watch.onefc.com.

