“Definitely no shots that rocked me” - Christian Lee admits getting hit by Ok, pleased to get a dominant win

ONE lightweight world champion Christian Lee recently began his second reign in the division when he defeated Ok Rae Yoon in a one-sided beatdown for the ages.

The two met in the main event of ONE 160, where 'The Warrior' fought his way to a dominant TKO win. It was one of the sweetest, most satisfying rematch victories in ONE Championship.

In an interview with SCMP MMA, the Singaporean-American spoke about the fight and how it went down. When asked if Ok was able to land anything significant during the bout, Lee had this to say:

"I think he [Ok] maybe landed a couple of shots, but definitely no shots that rocked me or shots that were anywhere close to the kind of shots that I landed. It’s a fight [that] I’m prepared to get hit as well but thankfully my training, my head movement was there, my defense was there, and I was able to get the better of all our exchanges."

It surely did look that way during the fight as Ok too was throwing heat early as well. Lee instigated the aggressive exchanges and his South Korean rival happily obliged. Ok landed a few good licks but Lee seemed to eat them like candy. The power difference was very apparent and was instrumental in Christian Lee's dominant world title win.

Watch the full interview below:

"It feels good to get that kind of win" - Christian Lee on finishing Ok Rae Yoon in their rematch at ONE 160

When asked how it felt to win the rematch in decisive fashion after a razor-close and controversial first contest, Christian Lee replied:

"It feels good to get that kind of win in a rematch because the first match went five rounds, it went to a decision. I felt like I won, he felt like he won the fight. Ultimately it went his way. I knew going into this fight [that] there was no way I was gonna leave it to the judges. I think it would be foolish for me to go in there and win over the judges when I did everything it took to win over the fight and I didn’t get my way last time. So I knew going into this match the only way I was gonna win was with a finish. I just didn’t know which round or how."

Indeed, Christian Lee took matters into his own hands - literally. He used his fists to end the bout decisively and proved his championship mettle once again.

