ONE Championship: Murad Ramazanov sees Zebaztian Kadestam as the biggest challenge in his career

Murad Ramazanov is set to have his third bout in ONE Championship. He will be going up against former middleweight champion Zebaztian Kedestam. Owning an undefeated record of 10-0, the Russian fighter believes this is going to be his toughest challenge to date. It will take place at ONE: Winter Warriors II on December 17 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The 42-year-old fighter cruised through his first two fights in ONE Championship. He made his debut against Mung Ho Bae in February 2020 with a first-round knockout. His most recent bout was with Hiroyuki Tetsuka in October 2020 which resulted in a unanimous decision victory for Ramazanov.

Ramazanov feels that Kadestam will be his greatest opponent and a win will get him closer to a shot at the middleweight title in ONE Championship.

"I would say yes and the reason why is because it gets me closer to my belt," said Ramazanov in an interview with ONE Championship. "So the most important and my goal is to fight for the belt. If I fight him and he’s in a good rank right now, I’m pretty sure I deserve a title shot."

Heading in to this bout, Ramazanov is looking to be keeping his professional MMA record unblemished:

"Every fighter wants not to lose and get that zero in his record but my goal is to finish my fighting career with that zero."

Ramazanov has a few surprises against Kadestam ahead of their ONE Championship bout

Murad Ramazanov currently holds a professional MMA record of 10-0 and his wins are divided into four knockouts, three submissions and three decisions. For him, he sees that the ground game is his best weapon against Kadestam.

"Grappling, you know, the ground, it’s my trump card and I hope Zebaztian is fully ready for that," said Ramazanov.

Known as a fighter who loves to beat his opponents on the ground, Ramazav wants to surprise everyone with how his striking has improved since his last ONE Championship bout.

"You know, I’m ready for any type of discipline. On striking, on grappling- it doesn’t matter, I went through a very strong training camp with one of the best strikers as well as the wrestlers in the world. Probably, you would be surprised with my striking, I will surprise you guys," Ramazanov said.

