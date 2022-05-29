"Someone's getting a 50k bonus" - Reece McLaren on fight with Xie Wei at ONE 158

Reece McLaren is confident that his match with Xie Wei will be one of the most exciting fights in ONE 158, and the US$ 50,000 bonus is in the bag.

In an interview with Tom Taylor for SMCP MMA, McLaren revealed that he understands the type of fighter he will be up against and believes it will be a fun match to watch for fans.

The Australian fighter said:

“I look at a three-fight win streak. He just TKO’d or whatever Dae Kwan Kim, [and] I like that guy too. It’s [going to be] a pretty exciting fight, so I think the fans are just in for a [treat]. Someone’s getting a 50k bonus.”

Reece McLaren is one of the most exciting fighters in the flyweight division, with four of his wins in the circle coming by way of stoppage. Meanwhile, Xie has an impressive 8-1 record in the promotion, with none of his wins seeing the judges’ scorecard.

As such, ‘Lightning’ believes that any one of them could finish the other in the blink of an eye:

“It’s going to come down to a war of nutrition and attrition. I think whoever can capitalize and strike first and whoever lands cleanest [will win]. Everyone kind of, they think they know what I’m gonna do but I know what they want to do - everyone wants to hit me and knock me out, but I need this.”

Reece McLaren on training with John Wayne Parr

Reece McLaren currently occupies the no.5 ranking in the division and hopes to protect his place or move up with a good win against Xie Wei. McLaren said he switched camps to add new weapons to his arsenal, with a legendary figure helping him prepare for his next matchup:

“I’ve changed camp, and I’m just bringing a whole new set of tools to the table this time around. I don’t want to say it’s gonna be like power versus power, but I can definitely, confidently say that I’m bringing something new,” he said. “I’m full-time now out of Boonchu [Muay Thai Gym] with Mr. John Wayne Parr himself. I got him, lucky enough, as a full-time coach. Now he’s in happy retirement and it’s just been amazing, absolutely amazing.”

Check out the Instagram post below:

Edited by David Andrew