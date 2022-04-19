Regian Eersel tops the charts on the punching machine against at least seven others ahead of ONE 156 

Regian Eersel showed off his power by trying out ONE Championship’s punch machine. Eersel is set to headline ONE 156 when he defends the ONE lightweight kickboxing world championship against Arian Sadikovic on Friday, April 22.

Days before the event, ONE Championship again broke out the punch machine for athletes to test their power on. Eersel stepped up to the plate and unleashed the top score so far among those who tried out the machine.

Screen grab from @koolhyraat on Instagram

The punching machine has been a pretty good indicator of match outcomes this year. Jonathan Haggerty and Fabricio Andrade both claimed the top scores on the machine in their respective events in 2022 and won impressively during their matches.

However, it doesn’t always guarantee a win. Last month, Bibiano Fernandes scored highest on the punch machine heading into his world title defense against John Lineker. Unfortunately, he was on the wrong end of a knockout when it came time for him to step into the circle.

Regian Eersel has so far bested seven other athletes in the test of strength. If his score holds up, the current statistics look favorable for him to get the win in his match.

Regian Eersel looking for a spectacular win at ONE 156

Regian Eersel has not lost a bout since 2016. He's carrying 18 straight victories as he heads into his latest matchup.

Since arriving in ONE Championship in 2019, ‘The Immortal’ has defeated every single competitor that he has come face to face with. Despite his dominance over the division, though, he hasn’t been knocking people out as much as he did before joining the promotion.

In six fights inside the circle, Eersel has only managed to knock out Anthony Njokuani in his second match.

While it doesn’t change the fact that he claimed victories in all his other matches, the Surinamese-Dutch champion is hoping to excite fans more with a stoppage in his next outing.

With the added incentive of a US $50,000 performance bonus and a newly-designed world championship belt, Eersel will certainly be looking for an impressive finish. However, he will face a dangerous striker in Arian Sadikovic who will no doubt be motivated by the same prize.

Will it be 'Game Over' for Eersel on April 22, or will the champ get his coveted knockout victory? Find out this Friday.

Edited by Harvey Leonard