Reinier de Ridder expects Malykhin-Bhullar title unification clash to be epic, can't pick a winner between the pair

Reinier de Ridder wants the ONE heavyweight championship belt to complete his haul of MMA world titles on the global stage.

However, the Combat Brothers representative understands that there is a bout that must take place before he can become the next contender in the 120.2kg division.

Interim heavyweight champion Anatoly ‘Sladkiy’ Malykhin and defending king Arjan ‘Singh’ Bhullar are all but guaranteed to collide to unify the title at some point. Hopes are high that it will happen this year.

Ahead of what looks set to be an epic tussle between the two warriors, Reinier de Ridder weighed in on how this bout could potentially end.

The 31-year-old martial artist views Malykhin as a dominant force in both departments, while he suggests that ‘Singh’s grappling and wrestling gas tank may be something that could trouble even the likes of the undefeated Russian star.

The two-division champion told SCMP MMA:

“That’s a very interesting one because I’d say Bhullar’s wrestling is better and Malykhin’s striking is better. But they’re both very well-versed in the other departments as well. Malykhin’s wrestling is very good as well. So, I’d say this, if it ends early, it’ll be Malykhin. If it goes five rounds, it’ll be Bhullar’s.”

Catch the full interview below:

Reinier de Ridder has been analyzing both athletes’ arsenal thoroughly, as he eyes a possible clash with either man in the hopes of becoming the promotion's first-ever world champion across three weight divisions.

Reinier de Ridder prefers to face Bhullar over Malykhin - “It’s nice to trash talk with him”

'The Dutch Knight' would love to test himself against Malykhin and Bhullar for various reasons. However, he's happy to see them settle their score first before he comes knocking at their doors for a fourth world title shot on the global stage.

If he had to ultimately pick one, Reinier de Ridder would prefer to have a go at India’s first-ever MMA world champion.

In the same interview with SCMP MMA, the Dutchman offered:

“Well, I’d like to take on Bhullar. He’s got a mouth on him and it's nice to trash talk with him a bit.”

Bhullar is still waiting for his first world title defense in ONE after he put the former division king, Brandon Vera, to sleep at ONE: Dangal in April last year.

