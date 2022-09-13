ONE Championship reveals a series of Road To ONE events across the globe

The hunt for the next Muay Thai superstar is on, and it all begins with ONE Championship's Road to ONE series.

ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong unveiled one of the biggest and most ambitious ventures in the promotion’s history during the ONE Lumpinee press conference in Bangkok, Thailand on Monday.

The Road to ONE series will give martial artists from all over the world a chance to showcase their talents on the global stage. The victors, of course, will not only achieve glory but also earn their shot at a coveted roster spot in the promotion. Road to ONE will pit the best Muay Thai fighters in the world against one another, as participants will vie for guaranteed contracts worth $100,000 US dollars.

Since Thailand is the birthplace of Muay Thai, Bangkok’s legendary Lumpinee Stadium will serve as the epicenter of it all.

However, to ensure that everyone gets a fair shot, ONE has also partnered with the best major promoters in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, the Philippines, Germany, Japan, Mongolia, Russia, South Africa, and China to host shows locally in these markets and have the best talents available.

More countries are expected to be added as the series progresses.

ONE, meanwhile, exclusively promoted MMA fights during its inception in 2011, but eventually introduced Muay Thai and kickboxing bouts years later through ONE Super Series. The promotion will look to further the cause through Road to ONE.

The world’s largest martial arts organization has not looked back since and celebrated the striking arts as one of its biggest draws. So much so that Sityodtong announced that the organization will also be investing $100 million US dollars to support the growth of Muay Thai not just in Thailand, but all over the world in the coming years.

The generous aid will be used in the marketing and staging of events, along with improved compensation and medical assistance for the athletes.

Road to ONE and ONE Lumpinee up the ante with 52 events in Thailand

Aside from the Road to ONE Series, Chatri Sityodtong also announced another massive expansion for the brand, particularly ONE Lumpinee.

In partnership with the Royal Thai Army, ONE will be looking to elevate Muay Thai to new heights by hosting weekly events in Thailand in 2023.

A total of 52 cards have already been lined-up, which will also feature mixed martial arts, kickboxing, and submission grappling – a first in Lumpinee Stadium history.

Sityodtong shared in the same press conference:

“I never imagined when I started Muay Thai 38 years ago at Sityodtong gym that it would lead to this moment. I’ve lived Muay Thai as a student, a competitor, a teacher, and now a CEO. Never in my wildest dreams did I think that one day I would be the main promoter for the Lumpinee Stadium to showcase our national treasure to the world. For the first time in history, Lumpinee will be broadcast live to 154 countries.”

