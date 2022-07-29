“We have some options” - Rich Franklin reveals ONE Championship’s US plans

ONE Vice President Rich Franklin revealed that ONE Championship has a few states lined up for their US debut in 2023.

The ONE Championship and Prime Video joint press conference in LA was a resounding success. Thousands tuned in to watch the two mega organizations solidify their multi-year partnership with their first event of the year, ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II.

In his introductory speech, Rich Franklin teased an American debut taking place soon for the Singapore-based organization. The Schmo followed up with Franklin post-conference and asked the former MMA fighter if he could tell fans which states have signed up to host the events

Franklin responded:

“I don’t think I can disclose that yet, but I will say that we have been approved by several state athletic commissions. So we have some options over here that we’re interested in. 2023, that’s what we’re looking at.”

Watch Franklin's interview with The Schmo below:

With the first Prime Video event launching on August 26 for North American audiences, their vision of globalizing mixed martial arts is slowly becoming a reality. ONE superstars including flyweight world champion Adriano Moraes and atomweight queen Angela Lee, are thrilled to be a part of ONE’s historic breakthrough:

“And of course, I’m happy about the opportunity to be live on Amazon Prime, to touch the hearts of more of the US fanbase.” -Adriano Moreas

“It's going to be great, you know, having the US support, and I think they're just going to fall in love with the ONE Championship show, and the athletes are amazing.” - Angela Lee

Beside Rich Franklin, Marie Donahue from Amazon Sports Video looks forward to a bright future with ONE Championship

Joining Rich Franklin on stage at the press conference was Vice President of Global Sports Video at Amazon, Marie Donahue. Voicing her company’s sentiments regarding their historic partnership with ONE Championship, Donahue proclaimed:

“As the new, exclusive home of One Championship across the U.S. and Canada, we are thrilled to bring these unique, multidisciplinary events to fans. Martial arts fans are incredibly passionate and engaged, and we look forward to providing them with the best in combat sports as One Championship makes its prime-time debut on Prime Video this fall.”

ONE on Prime Video 1 will be the first of five major events this year to be broadcast on US primetime. Approximately 200 million Amazon subscribers can tune in to watch Moraes vs. Johnson II on Friday, August 26.

Watch the full press conference below:

