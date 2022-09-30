“Both know how to recover” - Ritu Phogat believes Xiong vs. Lee III could reach the final bell

Ritu Phogat believes Xiong vs. Lee III will go the distance. As one of the most anticipated trilogies, Xiong vs. Lee III, comes at full speed within a day’s time, predictions are running rampant among ONE athletes on who the winner will be. Also taking part in that discussion is former ONE women's atomweight world grand prix finalist, Ritu Phogat.

The wrestling star predicted the outcome of ONE Championship and said:

“Both are amazing fighters, and both have reached here after hard work and dedication. I think Xiong has improved her wrestling and ground game a lot. I believe that she will win this.”

“Xiong looks like the stronger one. Earlier, Xiong was dependent on her striking, but now she has a ground game in her arsenal too. I don’t think this match will end with a knockout because both know how to recover from tough situations. I think the match could go to the last round.”

The trilogy rubbermatch between Xiong and Lee has been a long time coming. Lee had previously moved up to strawweight in 2019 but was unsuccessful in her endeavor after being stopped by a knockout in the final round.

Xiong thought it would be interesting to return the favor by moving down to meet Lee at 115 pounds to take her belt. With just seconds left in their rematch, the Chinese power puncher ultimately fell to the Singaporean-American by submission. With both women sharing a victory apiece, fans know that it will take more than sheer will to come out on top.

Ritu Phogat’s priority after Tiffany Teo loss is to get back into the winning column

Ritu Phogat made her return to the circle on September 29 to face Singapore’s favorite MMA fighter, Tiffany ‘No Chill’ Teo at ONE 161.

Phogat made every attempt to get herself out of trouble after Teo took control of their match on the ground. She did a good job of keeping Teo from taking control of her back and neck, but eventually, Teo’s pressure became too overwhelming for the Indian native to bear.

After some struggle, ‘No Chill’ eventutally shifted to take her back and eventually tapped out a breathless Ritu Phogat with a rear-naked choke.

This marks Phogat’s second consecutive loss after she came up short against Stamp Fairtex at ONE: Winter Warriors the year before. Now, Ritu Photgat’s only priority is to go back to the drawing board, recover, and work her way back into the winning column.

