“The fighters respect each other a lot” - Xiong Jing Nan on why she loves ONE Championship

On the eve of Xiong Jing Nan’s highly anticipated showdown with Angela Lee at ONE on Prime Video 2, the Chinese star explained why she loves fighting under ONE Championship.

Unlike other major martial arts organizations, “The Home of Martial Arts” prides itself on being an authentic representation of Asian values of “integrity, humility, honor, respect, courage, discipline, and compassion.” ONE women’s strawweight world champion Xiong Jing Nan has always resonated with their mission, especially their focus on “respect.”

The Chinese native recently felt that respect coming from Thai superstar Stamp Fairtex, who said she’d be honored to fight her in an atomweight bout when the time came. ‘The Panda’ has since responded to Stamp in an interview with ONE Championship and said:

“Why I chose and love ONE is because the fighters respect each other a lot. There isn’t as much trash talk before and during fights. Stamp is a very good fighter. If she is willing to fight, I would love to as well.”

Xiong Jing Nan recently caught herself in a web of brash talking from her long-time rival Angela Lee. Although there is some mutual respect between the two women as far as skills and personal life are concerned, their highly competitive nature usually gets the best of them. However, as Xiong explained, there is no ill-will between fighters, a fact which Stamp Fairtex and Angela Lee can also agree with.

Watch the best clips of Xiong vs. Lee below:

Stamp Fairtex believes Xiong Jing Nan will beat Angela Lee

Stamp didn’t mince any words as she came to the conclusion that Xiong Jing Nan has the edge in her next world title fight against Angela Lee on September 30.

Xiong returns to the foray following a dominant eight-fight win streak in the strawweight division of ONE Championship. Her only loss in the promotion was against Angela Lee in an atomweight title bout in 2019. She has since asserted her dominance in the strawweight division by successfully defending her world title against Tiffany Teo, Michelle Nicolini, and Ayaka Miura.

Meanwhile, Lee took a break from action to focus on motherhood. The Singaporean-American returned at ONE X earlier this year, where she successfully defended her world title against ONE women’s atomweight world grand prix champion Stamp Fairtex.

Speaking to ONE Championship, former two-sport world champion Stamp offered her thoughts about Xiong’s next world title defense with the following:

“While this is Angela’s second fight after she returned from childbirth, in our last fight, I noticed that her cardio was still a bit off... Xiong Jing Nan has been more active in the circle than Angela in recent years, so I think this is one of her advantages.”

