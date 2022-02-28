Ritu Phogat hopes to accomplish world title goal this year, ready to face anyone before Stamp Fairtex or Angela Lee

Over the past year, Ritu Phogat has discovered what she can expect in her quest towards a first MMA world championship belt.

The No.4-ranked atomweight star understands that it isn't going to be a smooth ascent to the peak of the division, but she is fully prepared to ensure that she reaches the top with minimal fuss.

ONE atomweight queen Angela Lee and Stamp Fairtex are two athletes on her mind. However, Phogat's warned that she is willing to take on anyone before that dream opportunity comes into place.

In an exclusive interview with ONE last week, Ritu Phogat shared:

“If I get an opportunity, I would like to directly challenge for the title. But if I must face anyone before that, I will be ready.”

Separating her from the No.1-ranked spot in the women’s 52.2kg division are Filipino warrior Denice Zamboanga and South Korean exponent Ham Seo Hee. These are two potential future opponents for the Commonwealth wrestling gold medalist.

If Stamp fails in her journey to dethrone Lee in the main event of ONE X on Saturday, March 26, Ritu Phogat will likely face her again in a rematch of their ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix Championship Final.

She is open to either one of these matchups but reminded ONE that her top priority is a date with ‘Unstoppable’ or the former atomweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion.

“I [am] hoping to return to the Circle very soon. Whoever wins this match and becomes the champion, I will be ready to challenge her in the future."

Ritu Phogat eagerly anticipating blockbuster main event showdown at ONE X

As she recovers from a niggling shoulder injury and plots her next move in the division, 'The Indian Tigress' will have her eyes locked on the Lee vs. Stamp showdown at ONE’s 10-year anniversary extravaganza inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium on March 26.

‘The Indian Tigress’ has backed Lee to defend her atomweight gold, but expects stiff competition from the Thai striker until the final bell.

The Indian wrestling sensation told ONE:

“Both are terrific fighters. I am excited and looking forward to the match. Angela Lee has tons of experience and has defended her title five times already. Stamp has been a world champion in two sports and is doing well in MMA too. It will be a blockbuster match. But Lee is fighting after two years, so it will be interesting to see how she performs.”

Like Phogat, fans will have to tune in on March 26 to see the blockbuster showdown take center stage.

Edited by Harvey Leonard