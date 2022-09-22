Roberto Soldic ready to go, requests first fight from ONE Championship

ONE Championship’s newest signee Roberto Soldic is ready for his first challenge inside the circle.

In August, the Croatian knockout artist revealed on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani that he had signed with the promotion after receiving offers from multiple organizations.

In the end, ONE Championship made the most sense for Soldic, who is eager to test his skills in multiple disciplines of combat sports.

In a recent Instagram post, Soldic let the promotion know that he is ready to rise to the challenge. He just needs a date.

“I'm waiting for a date @onechampionship 🥊🥇”

Check out the Instagram post below:

Roberto Soldic signed with ONE Championship as a two-division champion for Polish promotion KSW. During his four years with the organization, ‘Robocop’ scored eight victories and is currently riding a seven-fight win streak that will follow him into ONE Championship.

As for a potential first opponent, many names have been suggested, including ONE legend Aung La N Sang, though no evidence has suggested this is in fact the fight ONE intends to book.

Regardless of who Soldic meets in his ONE Championship debut, fans will undoubtedly be glued to their screens for the Croatian sensation’s first walk to the circle.

Zebaztian Kadestam offers his services to Roberto Soldic

Former ONE welterweight world champion Zebaztian Kadestam has offered to meet Roberto Soldic in the circle for the former two-division champions’ ONE debut.

Kadestam scored a first-round knockout of Luri Lapicus at ONE on Prime Video 1 on August 26, his second straight first-round finish in 2022. Seizing the moment, ‘The Bandit’ called out Soldic in his post-fight interview, saying:

“I also heard they have just signed a monster. I love fighting monsters. Roberto Soldic, let’s go!”

Zebaztian Kadestam followed up on his Soldic callout while speaking with Tom Taylor of South China Morning Post. Believing that ONE Championship is open to making the fight happen, ‘The Bandit’ suggests that the contest should have high stakes attached to it. Namely, a welterweight world title shot on the line.

“I feel like the division right now we should have Ramazanov vs. Abbasov for the title and it should’ve been done already. I’m not sure what’s happening and then the winner, if we get this fight booked, the winner should fight for the title.”

Watch Kadestam's top knockouts in ONE Championship below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far