Rodtang Jitmuangnon shares throwback photo saying Savvas Michael can’t even beat his younger self

ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon remains supremely confident heading into his ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix semifinal match against Savvas Michael.

The 25-year-old Thai wrecking machine even claims that the Cypriot fighter won’t even stand a chance against a younger version of himself.

Ahead of his highly anticipated showdown with Michael at ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium, Rodtang posted a throwback photo of himself. In the caption, he said:

“Savvas can't beat me, he wouldn't even be able to beat me as a kid. Tune in on #ONEonPrimeVideo1," wrote ‘The Iron Man’.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon has always had the utmost belief in his abilities and never shies away from mind games with his opponents.

While other fighters bark more than bite, 'The Iron Man' always backs up his claims with astonishing results.

Rodtang has been fighting for most of his life. Coming from humble beginnings in Pa Phayom, Phatthalung, Thailand, he first started training at the tender age of seven.

The legendary Muay Thai superstar was already fighting by the time he was eight in order to provide for his family. Rodtang even had his first professional Muay Thai fight at just 10 years old.

The champion wasn’t kidding around. It’s clear he was already a formidable fighter during his teenage years.

Savvas Michael is not fazed by Rodtang Jitmuangnon's confidence

Savvas Michael has won five of his last seven bouts, including his big win against Amir Naseri in the ONE Muay Thai Flyweight Grand Prix Quarter Final.

'The Baby Face Killer' put on his best performance in the ONE circle, outclassing the Iranian slugger using precise shots and well-timed counterattacks.

As such, he's also coming in with a lot of confidence, hoping to be the man to deal Rodtang Jitmuangnon his first loss in the circle.

During the press conference for ONE 160, Michael was asked about his thoughts on Rodtang Jitmuangnon's 'playful' Instagram post. The Cypriot fighter said:

"To be honest, I don't have a response. I don't really care what's his opinion. At the end of the day, it's me versus me, and I'm going out there to get the job done."

With Rodtang's soaring popularity, it's easy to write off Savvas Michael. However, the 23-year-old's exciting style has helped him earn an overall striking record of 44-4, which is primarily the reason why he's at this stage of the tournament. He may just have the tools to shock the world at ONE on Prime Video 1.

