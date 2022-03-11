“I want to prove myself" - Rodtang keen to test his MMA skills against 'legend' Demetrious Johnson 

Rodtang Jitmuangnon has been through some tough tests on the global stage in his career up to now. However, none compare to his upcoming assignment at ONE X.

The ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion will square off against Demetrious ‘Mighty Mouse’ Johnson at ONE’s 10-year anniversary event, which goes live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Saturday, March 26.

Rodtang is aware that his best chance at victory will come from trying to close out the contest inside the first three minutes, which is set to be scored under Muay Thai rules.

His second latest Instagram post, however, suggests that the Muay Thai star is interested in going toe-to-toe with the MMA GOAT contender in the mixed martial arts round, too.

The Muay Thai world champion posted:

“It's difficult to predict how this fight will end, but I will definitely overcome my fear and prove myself on my debut in MMA with the legend. After that, I can say I am ready for anything, anyone. This would be the best answer for anyone who asks me the prediction of my fight.”

Taking out the multi-time MMA world champion would be a daunting affair to many, but the Muay Thai stylist has been putting in extra hours to sharpen his MMA arsenal. He believes that the best way to discover how far he has come is by testing his skills against ‘Mighty Mouse’.

Rodtang-Johnson: Who is the favorite to win this contest?

The 24-year-old striker enters this contest on the back of a perfect 10-0 run at the Singapore-based promotion. Johnson, on the other hand, returns to action after suffering his first knockout at the hands of ONE flyweight world champion Adriano Moraes at ONE on TNT I last year.

Both men stand an equal chance at victory, but only one can leave the Circle with their hand raised.

The Thai athlete's striking can take out Johnson, but the MMA legend's grappling will be something the Thai will need to fend off if he wants to get one of the most significant wins on his resume.

It’s hard to pick a winner between the pair, but at ONE X on March 26, the watching world will get their answer.

