Rodtang seeks to inspire with his latest Instagram reel

Rodtang Jitmuangnon is one of the best fighters in the world today, but it took a lot of hard work, perseverance and sacrifice to reach this point in his career. The ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion recently shared an Instagram reel of some of the greatest moments of his journey so far.

The video culminates with his world title win. In the caption, he wrote:

“Until it got to this point, it wasn't easy at all. 1 Encouragement to everyone who fights life, one day it will be your day🙏🙏

Rodtang tore through the competition upon his arrival in ONE: Super Series. In his first year, he defeated three opponents to earn a world title challenge against the inaugural champion, Jonathan Haggerty.

Two months after capturing winning, he has already made his first world title defense and has since defeated every fighter who has tried to challenge his reign.

‘The Iron Man’ endured and overcame numerous hurdles in his life. He started fighting at the age of eight to help earn money for his family and went on to figure in over 300 bouts before reaching the global stage of ONE Championship.

It took years of sacrifice and training for the 24-year-old to earn his place among the elite fighters in the sport and he encourages everyone to persevere as he did.

Rodtang is gearing up for super fight with Demetrious Johnson

Rodtang’s success in Muay Thai has made him one of the biggest stars in ONE Championship. His star-power has even led to the booking of a highly-anticipated clash against MMA legend Demetrious Johnson.

The special rules fight has had the world talking for quite some time, as it was originally set to happen at the end of 2021. However, it has since been moved to a later date, which we now know to be at ONE: X on Saturday, March 26.

The bout features four alternating rounds of Muay Thai and MMA, allowing both fighters to showcase their expertise.

While there’s no question that Rodtang will have the advantage in the Muay Thai rounds, he’s wise enough not to put all his eggs in one basket. He has been working on his ground game as well, in preparation for the MMA rounds.

Winning the fight will extend his ONE Championship win streak and further cement his status as one of the best fighters in the world today.

Edited by C. Naik