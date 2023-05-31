ONE Championship’s Asian stars share how Bruce Lee inspired them to greatness

ONE Championship celebrated Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month (AAPI) by remembering Bruce Lee’s outstanding achievements in martial arts.

Every May, Asian communities in North America celebrate and honor the many contributions of Asian Americans, Pacific Islander Americans, and Native Hawaiians. This year, ONE Championship’s Asian-American stars chose to pay tribute to one of the greatest and most influential martial artists of all time, Bruce Lee.

One-time women’s strawweight Muay Thai world title challenger Jackie Buntan reflected:

“My brother-in-law did give me this thick Bruce Lee book. And I remember, even at that young age, that definitely influenced me. He definitely impacted my journey.”

Former double-world champion Aung La N Sang, who represents Myanmar, also added:

“He embodies martial arts. He tells you to use what works and reject what doesn’t. It’s a great concept to have, not just in martial arts, but in life in general.”

Watch Bruce Lee’s heartfelt tribute below:

It goes beyond saying that Lee changed, in many ways, the cultural landscape of martial arts. As a teenager, he took Kung Fu to learn self-defense as he was frequently caught up in street fights in Hong Kong.

At 18, he was sent abroad to live and study in Seattle, and after graduating, he opened his first martial arts school. He later became well-known in the martial arts community for revolutionizing the traditional form of martial arts by blending Kung Fu, boxing, fencing, and philosophy into his teachings.

Eventually, his unique take on the art caught the attention of a T.V. producer from Los Angeles. His vibrant persona, physique, footwork, and speed were undeniable on-screen. Lee starred in many box-office hits, including “Fists of Fury” and “Enter the Dragon,” before suddenly dying at 32 in 1973.

