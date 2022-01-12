ONE Championship's Eduard Folayang makes cameo appearance in Disney+'s 'The Making of Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings'

Disney has a habit of putting ‘easter eggs’ in its shows, but you’ll be surprised with what you can find if you look close enough, ONE Championship lightweight world champion Eduard Folayang, in this instance. He was seen in the latest Disney documentary.

Easter eggs are images or messages that are hidden within a movie or show. They are meant for fans to find, whether during the first time they watch it or as a main reason to watch it again.

The Disney+ documentary series Marvel Studios ASSEMBLED is a behind-the-scenes look at some of the latest shows or movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The seventh episode of the series will air on January 19 and takes a look at the recently-concluded Hawkeye series.

The sixth episode, which is the latest available on the streaming service, revolves around the movie Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The movie is led by an Asian character and its plot is heavy on martial arts. With that in mind, you’d almost expect them to drop an easter egg for martial arts fans of the MCU.

During a look at the concept art for the Golden Daggers Club, the underground club owned by Shang Chi’s sister Xialing, we see a glimpse of a familiar image fighting in one of the cages.

Screenshot from Disney's Marvel Studios ASSEMBLED episode 6.

Eduard Folayang rarely needs any introduction to martial arts fans. He is one of the most recognizable names and faces not just in ONE Championship, but in all of Asian MMA.

His iconic image competing in the ONE Championship Circle was digitized and used as one of the fighters in the underground fighting club’s cages. That may be an effort to stay true to the Asian roots of the movie.

Either that or someone is a ONE Championship fan over at Disney.

It can be argued that both Angela Lee and Christian Lee’s images were also used, but the images are too obscure to say for certain. However, it wouldn’t be surprising, as the movie is widely acclaimed for celebrating Asian inclusivity in Hollywood.

ONE Championship stars in other mainstream media

In the past and present, ONE Championship stars have also made their presence felt in mainstream media.

Former ONE heavyweight world title contender Paul Cheng has played minor roles in movies such as Snake Eyes and the Night at the Museum franchise. He's also appeared in some TV series', including Charmed, Lucifer, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow and Arrow.

Thomas Narmo, who made his debut in ONE last year, is also part of a Netflix show called Ragnarok, which revolves around Vikings. While ‘The Last Viking’ doesn’t play a Viking in the show, he still looks the part in the role he plays.

Edited by Harvey Leonard