"Really didn't want this to happen" - ONE Championship's Liam Harrison comments on Canelo vs. GGG III

Looks like ONE Championship's Muay Thai hero Liam 'The Hitman' Slugger isn't all too excited about the upcoming third match between Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and his Kazakh rival, Gennady 'GGG' Golovkin.

The Muay Thai wrecking machine from ONE Championship posted a story on his Instagram, showing concern for his idol, 'GGG':

"I really didn't want this to happen again but I'm team 'GGG' as alwatys. Hope I'm wrong and 'GGG' has one more huge night in the bank but at 40-years-old it's a huge task"

Liam Harrison's Instagram story. (Image courtesy: @liambadco on Instagram)

At 36-years-old, one could make the argument that Harrison is on the older side of the athletic spectrum. Combat sports athletes typically hit their primes around 27 to 31. There have been outliers, however, such as Manny Pacquiao, Bernard Hopkins, Randy Couture and most recently, UFC light heavyweight champ Glover Teixeira.

Harrison himself turned the clock on ONE 156, when he produced one of the most miraculous comebacks against Muangthai PK.Saenchai. Perhaps Golovkin as well, even at the age of forty, can pull off a massive upset.

The historic third fight between 'Canelo' and 'GGG' comes on the heels of the Mexican icon losing to Dmitry Bivol in one of the most shocking upsets in boxing history.

A third fight between Canelo and Golovkin has been teased in the years since the two produced some of the most exciting bouts in middleweight boxing history.

With Alvarez needing to gain some momentum so he can ascend back to the top of the sport, a fight with his bitter rival might give him just that.

Liam Harrison has produced Muay Thai highlights similar to Canelo vs. 'GGG'

Like Canelo and 'GGG', Harrison is no stranger to all-out wars inside the ring. The Englishman has made a name for himself as one of the most exciting foreign Muay Thai fighters around.

His fast paced brand of action and devil-may-care attitude towards combat made him connect to fans like no other.

In more ways than one, Harrison brings the kind of action in Muay Thai that's similar to what Alvarez or Golovkin would do in boxing.

At ONE 156, 'The Hitman' produced perhaps the most exciting single-round fight in Muay Thai history. Harrison and Thai living legend Muangthai PK.Saenchai took part in undeniably the best fight of the night.

The tough Englishman survived two frightening knockdowns to come back and knock the Thai down three straight times to win the fight via TKO.

The TKO win was so amazing ONE Championship decided to give 'The Hitman' double performance bonuses, amounting to $100,000, and a guaranteed title shot.

