ONE Championship's Lumpinee Boxing Stadium shows top combat sports TV ratings in Thailand

ONE Friday Fights (also known as ONE Lumpinee) has proven time and again to be a massive hit, not only internationally but especially in Thailand where the series hosts its events.

The weekly extravaganza at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium has wowed thousands of fans who have been lucky enough to snag tickets at the venue, and the millions of fans around the world watching.

According to the latest Nielsen report, and in a new report posted by the Bangkok Post, ONE Championship's Friday shows have topped Thai combat sports television ratings.

It has more than double the viewership statistics of the majority of its competitors, which comes as hardly a surprise since ONE Championship does feature the best athletes in the world of Muay Thai and kickboxing. The events also showcase some mixed martial arts and submission grappling, occasionally.

ONE Championship first launched ONE Friday Fights / ONE Lumpinee in January 2023 at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

ONE Friday Fights / ONE Lumpinee has also won multiple awards, the latest of which is 'Best Sports Program 2023' at the Nataraja Awards last May 12. This is considered to be on par with winning an Emmy in Thailand, which is a huge deal.

ONE Championship chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong recently shared a message on his official Facebook account thanking ONE Championship fans for their support.

Sityodtong wrote:

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart to the greatest fans in the world! ONE Friday Fights at Lumpinee Stadium continues to break all viewership records in Thailand. According to Nielsen, ONE Friday Fights has been the country's #1 most watched show EVERY SINGLE WEEK since inception. In fact, ONE is now the most popular sports media property in history for Thailand."

Sityodtong continued:

"Equally important, I am truly humbled that ONE continues to rank among the world's top 10 most watched sports media properties, competing against the likes of NBA, F1, Premier League, and more. ONE Friday Fights has ignited a fire in many countries around the world with our weekly live global broadcast to 195 countries. And this is only the beginning!"

ONE Friday Fights / ONE Lumpinee airs every Friday night in Asia primetime (Friday morning in the U.S. and Canada) and is free on the company's official YouTube channel.