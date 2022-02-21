ONE Championship scraps Petchmorakot-Yusupov title match, Ataides-Branch bout for ONE: Full Circle due to health protocols

ONE Championship has scrapped its featherweight Muay Thai title bout at ONE: Full Circle between champion Petchmorakot Petchyindee and Jamal Yusupov due to health and safety protocols. A middleweight MMA bout between Leandro Ataides and promotional newcomer David Branch has also been taken off the card.

Petchmorakot was gunning for his tenth straight win against Yusupov after a five-match stretch outside ONE Championship. Meanwhile, Ataides will have to endure his second canceled match in a row after his fight with Yushin Okami at ONE: Heavy Hitters back on January 14 was called off.

Barring any more last-minute cancelations, the stacked ONE: Full Circle card still has two world title bouts headlining the show. Two-division champion Reinier de Ridder is still defending his middleweight strap against Kiamrian Abbasov. Roman Kryklia, who was left without an opponent on the ONE: Heavy Hitters card like Ataides, is still set for a light heavyweight title defense against Murat Aygun.

De Ridder's rival Aung La N Sang is also still on the card. He is set to finish off a highly-anticipated trilogy nearly five years in the making against Vitaly Bigdash.

ONE Championship's Reinier de Ridder maps out different finishes for Kiamrian Abbasov

Now that his title fight at ONE: Full Circle is likely safe from getting scrapped, Reinier de Ridder has previewed his upcoming bout against Kiamrian Abbasov.

Speaking to ONE Championship, the two-division champ predicted:

“I see this going one of two ways, depending on how he comes out. I think he’ll be a bit hesitant to come in. I’ll hit him with some jabs, front kick him, push him against the fence, push him back and take him down. I see myself passing the guard pretty easily and getting the side choke at the end of the first or beginning of the second round. But he might come out guns blazing and I might be able to take him out on the feet as well. I want to finish him as quickly as possible.”

De Ridder recently made quite a ruckus on social media after calling out multiple fighters across different weight classes. 'The Dutch Knight' badly wanted a fight and ONE Championship eventually gave him one for February 25.

Now with just four days to go before his return, de Ridder can finally put his money where his mouth is. Tune in to ONE: Full Circle to see if he can improve on his 14-0 professional MMA record.

