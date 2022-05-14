Evolve MMA offers no-gi BJJ seminar with ONE Championship's Kade and Tye Ruotolo

ONE Championship's newest grappling acquisitions, Kade and Tye Ruotolo, better known as the Ruotolo Twins, will be conducting a No-Gi seminar at Evolve MMA in Singapore.

The pair of grappling prodigies will make their ONE debut at ONE 157 where they will face jiu-jitsu legends in Garry Tonon and Shinya Aoki.

The two will make the most of their stay in Singapore, where their fights will take place and where Evolve MMA is located. If you're into grappling and want to learn from two of the best, better reserve a slot now.

Kade and Tye Ruotolo have been dubbed the first sibling child stars of jiu-jitsu. The two started training in the sport at a very young age and soon caught the eye of many for their prodigious talent and tremendous potential.

How the Ruotolo brothers kept living up to their potential is a rarity in any sport, as the two kept on getting better and better over time without missing much of a beat. Now that they're bringing their grappling genius to ONE Championship, a wider range of audiences will get to bear witness to the greatness of the Ruotolo Twins.

The Ruotolo Twins will make their ONE Championship debuts at ONE 157

At ONE 157, jiu-jitsu prodigies Kade and Tye Ruotolo will make their debut inside the famed ONE Championship Circle.

Squaring off with them will be two of the most well-known and celebrated grapplers in history, Garry Tonon and Shinya 'Tobikan Judan' Aoki. Their eventual clash at ONE 157 has fans of jiu-jitsu salivating in anticipation.

Tonon, aside from winning numerous medals in EBI, ADCC and IBJJF tournaments, is credited with being one of the few who truly revolutionized leglock attacks in grappling.

Aoki, on the other hand, has put Japanese MMA on the map just by his wildly inventive and awe-inspiring utilization of grappling in real combat. The two well-established legends are locking horns with what most consider to be the future of the sport. This should be a treat to watch.

