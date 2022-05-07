"Sexyama is pure #bodygoals" - ONE Championship shares video of back-ripped MMA icon

Here's your daily dose of Sexyama content courtesy of ONE Championship.

Former UFC and now-ONE fighter Yoshihiro Akiyama is the walking definition of 'no excuses'. In a Twitter post by ONE, we are blessed with the 46-year old's unbelievably perfect back musculature.

Played to the tune of "Gonna Fly Now" from the Rocky soundtrack, we see the near-perfect anatomy of Akiyama's back:

Akiyama, however, did not wake up on his 46th birthday looking like an Avenger. The Japanese MMA icon was a gold medalist in Judo at the Asian Games and has used his Judo acumen in his near-two-decade-long MMA career. Akiyama's otherworldly physique is a product of an entire life's work of throwing people to the ground.

Add all those years of Judo to his remarkable diet and training regimen, then it's no surprise that 'Sexyama' looks like he's 20 years younger. With him looking to remain active inside the cage until he's 50, expect Akiyama to showcase more of his uncommon athleticism and physique.

ONE Championship's ageless wonder, Yoshihiro Akiyama, plans to keep fighting until he's 50

After his incredible showing at the historic ONE X event against arch-rival Shinya 'Tobikan Judan' Aoki, Yoshihiro Akiyama plans to keep fighting for a little bit longer.

The Japanese fighter of Korean descent sat down with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour a number of weeks ago and detailed his fighting future.

Speaking through a translator, Akiyama discussed his plans regarding the next few years:

"I will definitely go until I'm 50. Yes, that is my current goal depending on my physical. So yeah, if you calculate, twice a year and I have four years left in me, so that's more than eight [fights]."

When asked which weight class he plans to stay in and who he wants to fight next, here's what the Japanese fashion icon had to say:

"Yes, so 170 and the other weight [185] as well, considering. I want to fight the champion. I'm not there yet, but I want to keep on fighting so I can challenge."

Catch the full interview below:

They say that in professional sports, once one steps over 33, their body will slowly leave its prime. Akiyama, however, defies this theory by sheer esthetics alone. Not to mention his world-class fighting skills and expertise as well.

Edited by Harvey Leonard