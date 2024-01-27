ONE Championship: Sage Northcutt wants to be remembered as ‘one of the most exciting fighters’

‘Super’ Sage Northcutt wants fight fans to recognize him as one of the most exciting superstars in mixed martial arts.

Following a massive setback in his promotional debut in 2019, Northcutt came back on one of the biggest nights in ONE Championship history and tore the house down with a 39-second submission victory over former Pakistani MMA champion Ahmed Mujtaba.

Eight months later, he’ll have to chance to do it once again when he heads to Ariake Arena in Tokyo this Sunday, January 28, for a showdown with Japanese MMA legend Shinya Aoki at ONE 165.

Hyping up his return to the Circle on the Spinnin Backfist MMA Show, Sage Northcutt set some big goals for himself, hoping to one day hoist 26 pounds of ONE gold over his head and become one of the promotion’s most revered athletes.

“I want to be the champion for ONE Championship and I want to be one of the most exciting fighters,” Sage Northcutt said. “So I feel like, I'm just kind of on the brink of it. I just returned, I had my first fight back, after like four years.”

Sage Northcutt is ready to show up and show out at ONE 165

Despite the four-year-long layoff between his debut and sophomore appearance, Sage Northcutt is still only 27 years old, meaning he has many years left to accomplish the high-reaching goals he has set for himself.

“I'm very young still, and I feel like there's so much progress I've made in the gym and my training that I can't wait to show out there. So I feel like being the champion and definitely being one of the most exciting fighters.”

During his time away, ‘Super’ Sage has honed his skills on both the feet and the ground, ensuring that his showdown with Shinya Aoki will be nothing short of entertaining.

ONE 165 airs live on Sunday, January 28, via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.