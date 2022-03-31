"This has never happened before" - ‘Sexyama’ expresses interest in competing at potential first ONE Championship show in South Korea

‘Sexyama’ Yoshihiro Akiyama was part of ONE Championship’s historic 10-year anniversary show, ONE X, and is looking to be part of another historic one in the future.

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, the Japanese-Korean superstar was asked if he would be interested in fighting in Japan before the end of his career.

‘Sexyama’ replied:

“For me, I’ve actually been talking to [ONE Chairman and CEO] Chatri [Sityodtong] about doing ONE Championship in Korea. This has never happened before.”

During the post-event media interviews at ONE X, Sitydotong said that Seoul is one of the cities that they have their eyes on as a potential destination for events.

ONE Championship held its first show in Japan in March 2019 and also celebrated its 100th show in the Land of the Rising Sun later in the year. However, the promotion has not yet held an event in Korea.

Akiyama, who won a gold medal in Judo for South Korea in 2001, also stars as an actor outside of his martial arts pursuits. 'Sexyama' competing on the promotion’s first-ever card in South Korea could certainly generate mainstream and crossover appeal.

South Koreans rise in ONE Championship

Local fans in South Korea can rally behind a slew of rising South Korean stars who could join ‘Sexyama’ on the potential first card in the country.

ONE lightweight world champion, Ok Rae Yoon is a potential big name for the event. A matchup with former titleholder Christian Lee, who also has a South Korean heritage, would be a blockbuster pairing in the potential recard.

No.2-ranked bantamweight Kwon Won Il has a 100% finishing record in ONE Championship thus far, and would be a fighter that would be perfect to get a big fight in front of his home fans. Current No.2-ranked featherweight Kim Jae Woong is also an exciting fighter that could light up the local crowd.

At ONE X, a pair of South Koreans also scored huge wins that put them in a position for possible marquee bouts in time for a potential Seoul card.

Women’s atomweight contender Ham Seo Hee jumped to No.2 in the rankings after defeating Denice Zamboanga and may be in line for a world title shot. Meanwhile, heavyweight contender Kang Ji Won earned a USD $50,000 for a brilliant 58-second knockout against promotional newcomer Paul Elliott.

