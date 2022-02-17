Stamp Fairtex calls her shot, invites everyone to watch ONE X

Stamp Fairtex is coming for Angela Lee’s world title at ONE X on March 26.

On her Instagram feed, the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix Champion recently invited everyone to witness her make history, saying:

"On March 26th I will become the new Queen of the Atomweight division. Watch me claim my title, purchase tickets with the link in my bio."

The Thai star’s confidence is admirable considering Lee’s dominant streak reigning over the division. ‘Unstoppable’ has stayed true to her nickname since arriving on the scene in 2015. The only losses in her career came in her move to the strawweight division.

However, Stamp has proven that she is ready to become the first three-sport world champion in the promotion. The former ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion has only lost once in eight MMA bouts. She has also already avenged her lone loss to Alyona Rassohyna by defeating the Ukrainian in the quarterfinals of the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix.

She advanced to the tournament final by snapping Julie Mezabarba’s seven-fight winning streak. There, Stamp surprised everyone by defeating world-class wrestler Ritu Phogat with an armbar to claim her spot opposite Lee.

Stamp Fairtex shows off killer core conditioning

Fairtex Training Center offered a glimpse of Stamp Fairtex’ preparation ahead of her bout with Angela Lee.

On Instagram, the famed Thai gym shared a video of Stamp ending her workout with a caption saying:

“How strong is your core!? 💪🏽 Stamp finishing out training the hard way! 🥊 She has a big fight against Angela Lee coming soon. It’s for the ONE Championship MMA title 🏆 Let’s get those sit ups done 🥰"

This will mark Lee’s first time competing since her fifth-round submission victory over ONE women’s strawweight world champion Xiong Jing Nan at October 2019’s ONE: Century.

The Singaporean-American has dedicated the past couple of years to her family, as she welcomed her first child to the world last year.

Her extended absence from action against Stamp’s fairly new experience in MMA could even the odds for their matchup.

Will Stamp’s activity in competition be enough to elevate her to a historic world title in a third sport? Or will Angela Lee’s competitive fire burn even brighter with her new role as a mother? Tune in on March 26 to find out.

Edited by Harvey Leonard