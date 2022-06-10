"Happy for my mom" - Stamp Fairtex celebrates her mother's birthday

Stamp Fairtex recently surprised her mother with a chocolate pecan mousse cake to celebrate her birthday this Tuesday. Stamp posted the video on Instagram with the caption:

“Happy for my mom❤️"

Check out her Instagram post below:

Countless fans took to Instagram to spread their love by wishing Stamp's mom many blessings on her special day.

One fan said:

“Happy Birthday to Stamps Momma. ❤️❤️❤️ Your Daughter is a fine person. Thanks for being a Great mom.”

Stamp has overcome many obstacles in her life. She practiced Muay Thai at a time when it was very unpopular for women and young girls to fight. However, she persevered and managed to break through the glass ceiling when she became the first person in ONE history to attain the ONE atomweight Kickboxing World Champion and atomweight Muay Thai Champion in 2019.

The 24-year-old Muay Thai striker has always wanted to cement her legacy as a title holder and eventually secured not one but two belts in her young career.

But not at the expense of her parents. Stamp Fairtex has never failed to thank her parents who've encouraged her to pursue her dreams since day one.

The champion told ONE in a press release in 2019:

"Most women repay their parents by being good students, and then getting a good job so they can take care of them. Even though I have a different career, I repay them by making them proud, by becoming a World Champion.”

Despite loss against Angela Lee, Rodtang is certain Stamp Fairtex can be an MMA champion

Muay Thai champion Rodtang Jitmuagnon believes his Fairtex training partner, Stamp Fairtex, will bounce back to win an MMA World Title against Angela Lee in the near future.

Rodtang told ONE:

“Yes, I think she can [still become the MMA World Champion] if she has a decisive goal and keeps improving her skills and techniques. I think it’s not too hard for her because Stamp is a hard worker. She is determined. She has proven that she has greatly improved her MMA, as seen in the World Grand Prix.”

The 24 year-old secured the No.1 contender spot and a world title bout after three successive wins against Alyona Rassohyna, Julie Mezabarba, and Ritu Phogat.

At ONE: X, both champions battled through two rounds of excellent exchanges. A major highlight of the fight came when Fairtex connected with a left hook to the liver in the first round.

The fight could've easily ended in Stamp's favour but she came up short. At the end of the day, it was her inexperience that cost her the gold.

According to Rodtang, Stamp "didn't know where to aim her weapons effectively. She didn't take the chance to follow up what she did. So, she missed the opportunity and Angela could survive."

Stamp Fairtex eventually succumbed to a perfectly executed, rear-naked choke by the defending Korean-American champion.

However, with the heart and mind of a champion, Stamp has returned to the drawing board to make the proper adjustments. As soon as she's ready, she'll battle it out with the atomweight champion for gold once more.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far