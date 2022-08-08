Watch: ONE Championship stars in Los Angeles, ONE x Prime Video press conference highlights

The stars of ONE Championship were present at the ONE Championship x Amazon Prime press conference in Los Angeles on July 20th. They were there to officially announce the partnership between the global combat sports powerhouse and the video streaming service with over 200 million subscribers.

The promotion invited fans to take a look behind the scenes as its top stars hit Los Angeles for the first time in a vlog uploaded to ONE Championship’s YouTube channel:

“Go behind-the-scenes of the official ONE on Prime Video press conference, featuring superstars Demetrious Johnson, Adriano Moraes, Angela Lee, Marcus Almeida, the Ruotolo brothers, and MORE!”

The vlog focuses on the journey of Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida, flyweight world champion Adriano Moraes and atomweight world champion Angela Lee as they navigate through the ‘City of Angels’.

On August 26th, ‘Buchecha’ and Moraes will find themselves on ONE Championship’s biggest stage yet as the promotion debuts on the aforementioned streaming service with ONE on Prime Video 1.

Almeida will be making his fourth appearance in the Circle following three straight first-round finishes. Meanwhile, ‘Mikinho’ will meet flyweight legend Demetrious ‘Mighty Mouse’ Johnson in the main event, a rematch of their ONE on TNT 1 showdown where Moraes made history by becoming the first fighter to knock out Johnson.

ONE Championship stars roll together as ‘Buchecha’ and Adriano Moraes meet the Ruotolo Brothers in California

Also featured in the vlog on the promotion’s YouTube channel is submission grappling stars Tye and Kade Ruotolo. The brothers got the opportunity to roll with some of ONE's biggest names while in California to promote the upcoming slate of Prime Video events.

Following their interaction, the 17-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion ‘Buchecha’ commented on training with one half of the duo, Tye Ruotolo:

“I was lacking but, it’s true you know, he’s rolling hard but he’s so relaxed that he makes it look easy. You can see that he was going hard, his body was not tense, but active all the time because he was so relaxed. I think that’s why their jiu-jitsu is so different, so aggressive because they are ready all the time.”

‘Buchecha’ returns to the Circle on August 26th as part of the ONE on Prime Video 1 main card.

On that night, he faces his toughest test yet in former interim heavyweight title challenger Kirill Grishenko. The Belarusian fighter will look to hand ‘Buchecha’ his first loss while getting himself back into the win column following a loss to interim heavyweight champion Anatoly Malykhin.

