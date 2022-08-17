“I am better at seizing opportunities” - Tang Kai won’t hesitate to go for the knockout against Thanh Le

Top ONE featherweight contender Tang Kai believes he’s the superior fighter as he won’t hesitate to knock out Thanh Le when the opportunity arises.

On August 26, Kai will attempt to dethrone reigning featherweight world champion Thanh Le on a double-header fight card at ONE 160. Even though this is the first time the pair will meet, they seem to have a certain amount of animosity towards each other, with each fighter claiming superiority over the other in terms of striking, elite grappling, and strategy.

Considering how Le approaches fights, the Chinese standout believes he’s got a higher fight IQ overall.

He told ONE Championship:

“My reading [of the fight] and skills are better than his. I am better at seizing opportunities. I don’t think this game will go to a decision. I think I’ll KO him.”

Tang Kai hasn’t lost a fight since 2017 and has been a force to be reckoned with since he began fighting under the ONE banner three years ago. As time has passed, so has his ability to knock out opponents with one punch. Kai boasts of an impressive 86% finishing rate; clearly, he’s one of the most dangerous fighters at featherweight.

However, his opponent, Thanh Le, is a world champion for a reason. He throws punches at weird angles and his timing and footwork is unorthodox, which can present itself as a problem for Kai since he’s used to fighting the traditional Muay Thai style of striking.

Furthermore, he might get frustrated inside the circle, and if he’s not careful, Kai might be on the receiving end of a powerful knockout. It’s a compelling fight to watch because at the end of the day, it will just come down to who can execute their plan the best.

Tang Kai says he will call his family after his victory over Thanh Le to tell them he isn’t hurt

Tang Kai recently responded to a fan question recently about who he would ring first after his victory over Thanh Le. The question came from a pre-fight virtual interview and the 26-year-old phenom responded by saying:

“Well I will call my family first you know, this is the internet age and they will be watching the streaming. They probably know I’m winning ahead of me you know, but I will still call them and I will tell them that I am not hurt. [If] I win, I will bring them the good news.”

It hasn’t been easy living away from his family. Tang hasn’t seen them for more than five years in order to pursue his dreams in Singapore. So regardless of the outcome, they will be proud to know that all their sacrifices were not in vain.

