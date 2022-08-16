“I have the ability to finish him” - Thanh Le says he is dangerous in all areas against Tang Kai

Thanh Le’s mission in MMA is to become a complete fighter. Recently promoted to black belt in jiu-jitsu, the reigning featherweight king feels that he’s certainly the real deal.

His challenger at ONE 160 this August is Chinese super striker Tang Kai who has risen to the ranks with his brutal one-punch power at ONE Championship. Thanh Le who is equally if not more powerful, believes that if the fight, for some reason or other, goes to the ground, Tang will also pay dearly in that exchange.

However, while they’re neck and neck in terms of striking, the number one question is: who is the better wrestler? Thanh or Tang?

The 36 year-old veteran answered that unsolvable puzzle for ONE Championship fans and said:

“Who knows? Probably him. But I have the ability to finish him standing AND on the ground. Wrestling, except in special circumstances, doesn’t kill you, jiu-jitsu or striking does. And if I’m dangerous up or down, what does it matter if we can take each other down? That’s my mindset going in.”

The proof of the matter is that Thanh Le has found success in fighting on the ground before. His latest victory over jiu-jitsu legend Garry Tonon at ONE: Lights Out showcased how well-versed he is in terms of defending takedowns from the top and getting out of tricky leg locks.

Le’s game plan is very cerebral. He’s always two or three steps ahead of his opponents, which is one of the reasons why he’s so dangerous. Toni was so focused on the leg lock that he forgot to protect himself from Le’s punches as the veteran scrambled to escape.

Ultimately, Tonon was knocked out cold in the first round, which is a warning to all challengers out there that while Thanh Le is a striker, he could just as easily finish you on the ground.

Thanh Le credits the majority of MMA success to younger brother Vinh Le

The piece holding everything together in Thanh Le’s personal and professional career is his younger brother Vinh Le.

The Vietnamese-American standout wouldn’t be where he is today if it weren’t for Vinh’s support and guidance. Cornering him again in one of the toughest fights of his career against Tang Kai, it’s a comfort to know that his brother will be by his side.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Le said:

“Oh, if [Vinh’s] not involved, my record doesn’t look the way it does. If he’s not involved, I’m not the mixed martial artist that I am today. If he’s not involved, I might not even have this gold strap in my house."

He added:

“I’d like to think that no matter what happens and what jumps in front of me, you’re always going to find a way to achieve your goals, but man, I’ve had a lot of help along the way, and he is one of those huge pieces.”

