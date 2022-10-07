Tawanchai PK.Saenchai says ONE Championship belt is as heavy as advertised

Tawanchai PK.Saenchai scored the biggest win of his Muay Thai career defeating Petchmorakot Petchyindee via unanimous decision in the ONE 161 headliner. The victory earned Tawanchai the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world championship. It was his third straight victory and fourth overall under the ONE Championship banner.

Speaking to ONE following his world title win on Friday, Tawanchai had one thing to say about having the ONE world title strapped around his waist:

“It's really heavy, it's really heavy, as they say. When I was tired from the fight, the belt was put on and I might have fallen down. So it's worth it, you know, this heavy type, it's worth it for ONE Championship to have a heavy belt like this.”

At 26.4 pounds, it is the heaviest belt in combat sports and is reserved for only the best professional athletes in the world, including ONE’s new featherweight Muay Thai king. Asked how he felt about the victory, Tawanchai said:

"I'm glad. I'm proud that I can achieve my dreams. Overall, I feel very glad."

Tawanchai PK.Saenchai knows that being a ONE world champion means the war has just begun

While some may look at becoming a world champion as the end of a life-long journey. For others, it is just the beginning. Now the holder of one of the most prestigious titles in Muay Thai, Tawanchai PK.Saenchai recognizes that he still needs to improve and get better to properly defend his crown against a new wave of challengers.

Taking to Instagram, Tawanchai thanked his fans for their love and support and promised to put in the work necessary to stay at the top of the mountain.

“Last night i got what i’ve dreamed about since i joined in ONE. I would like to be thankful to all my fans all around the world for always supporting and believing in me, without you guys that i couldn’t become where i am so far. I will work harder to retain this title as long as i can.”

Check out the Instagram post below:

Tawanchai PK.Saenchai reiterated this sentiment while speaking to ONE Championship, saying:

"I think I can improve much more. For me, I think this is only just the start. There's much more to come."

