Team Lakay releases trailer for its rising star Jenelyn Olsim before Julie Mezabarba bout at ONE 158

Jenelyn Olsim will be back in action on June 3 against Julie Mezabarba, and Team Lakay released a preview of what both women can do in the circle.

On its official YouTube page, the famed Filipino gym released a hype video together with a press release from ONE Championship announcing the fight.

In the video, Team Lakay said:

“On June 3, 2022, in ONE Championship, we will witness the fight between Jenelyn and her opponent Julie.”

The video also showed clips of Olsim training as well as some highlights from both women in their previous bouts. Mezabarba gave her thoughts on what she thinks will happen in the fight:

“It’s gonna be an aggressive, bloody fight,” said the Brazilian atomweight.

Meanwhile, Olsim is coming off a disappointing loss to Ritu Phogat in the semifinal round of the ONE Atomweight World Grand Prix. She’s looking to bounce back strong by getting back in the win column in her next bout.

Jenelyn Olsim said:

“Every day is a blessing for it allows us to refocus on what is important and what motivates us to keep going. Take full advantage of this blessing.”

Jenelyn Olsim is a rising talent in ONE Championship

Jenelyn Olsim is a product of Rich Franklin’s ONE Warrior Series, which aims to discover bright young prospects from different parts of Asia.

In 2021, the Filipina made her main roster debut against Maira Mazar with an impressive third-round submission via guillotine choke. She quickly followed it up with a third-round mastery of Bi Nguyen for a unanimous decision victory.

Olsim was later given an incredible opportunity to compete at the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix after semifinalist Itsuki Hirata was forced out due to an undisclosed medical issue. The Team Lakay standout stepped in on four days’ notice to face Ritu Phogat in October 2021.

Unfortunately, she came up short and absorbed her first main roster defeat in ONE Championship. The 25-year-old is now ready for her next challenge, and will want to prove herself against Mezabarba.

Meanwhile, Mezabarba is also looking to get back in the win column after her six-fight win streak was snapped in October 2021.

Edited by David Andrew