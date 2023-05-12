ONE Championship teases interim world title match between Stamp Fairtex and Ham Seo Hee

Last week's ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video produced one of the most impressive US debuts for any MMA fighter when Stamp Fairtex folded Alyse Anderson with a liver kick. The euphoric crowd at 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado, loved everything the ultra-popular Thai superstar did, from her dance moves to her ferocious kicks.

Another person highly impressed with Stamp Fairtex's performance was ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong, who gave her a $50,000 performance bonus for her efforts. Not only that, but Sityodtong also awarded Stamp a shot at the interim ONE women's atomweight world title.

With reigning divisional world champion 'Unstoppable' Angela Lee taking some time away to deal with personal family matters, ONE teased a bout between Stamp Fairtex and South Korea's Ham Seo Hee for interim gold.

"Is THIS the fight to make after Stamp's SENSATIONAL knockout of Alyse Anderson at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video? 👀 @ham.zzang @stamp_fairtex⁠"

Check out the Instagram post below:

Ham Seo Hee is on a nine-fight winning streak which started way back in 2017. Her last performance was an impressive 3-round dismantling of Japanese MMA rising star Itsuki Hirata at ONE Fight Night 8 back in March. With three straight wins over top-notch fighters in the promotion, it's hard to deny 'Hamzzang' a world title shot any longer.

Ham will have a worthy opponent in Stamp, whose striking acumen separates her from pretty much every woman in her division, regardless of organization. Before fully transitioning into MMA a few years ago, the Thai superstar held both the ONE's atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles.

Last year, Stamp Fairtex went deadly close to becoming a three-sport world champion when she nearly knocked out Angela Lee for the ONE atomweight world title last year at ONE X. After losing the bout against Lee, Stamp bounced back with three solid wins to earn her a shot at gold once again.

No dates or official events have been attached to the bout yet, but we're sure ONE will announce it soon. Stay tuned.

ONE Fight Night 8 and the historic ONE Fight Night 10 can be viewed for free via Amazon Prime in North America.

Poll : 0 votes