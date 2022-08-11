“Not getting hit is the thing I’m best at” - Thanh Le doesn’t believe Tang Kai can land a clean punch

ONE’s featherweight world champion Thanh Le is ready for the next challenge in his ONE Championship journey. Since joining the promotion in 2019, Le is on an undefeated run of 5-0 and is heading to his second world title defense following a 56-second knockout of submission star Garry Tonon at ONE: Lights Out.

At ONE 160, Le will face powerful Chinese striker and No. 1 contender Tang Kai in the evening’s co-main event. Facing arguably his biggest challenge yet, Le discussed the upcoming showdown with ONE Championship. Talking about Kai’s scary power, the reigning featherweight world champion said:

“I don’t stress about things I can’t control. There are plenty of things I can control and if I do that like I am capable of, I can beat any fighter in this planet.”

Continuing on, Le discussed some details about his own training and preparation for the upcoming contest, specifically his ability to avoid danger which will be vital to retaining his world title on August 26.

“I’m always working to improve skill -- that is one of the things we have focused on, obviously. Not getting hit is the thing I’m best at. There’s always room for improvement though. My overall fight IQ has grown tremendously, and it continues to grow. I’m doing my best to make sure it’s enough to defend this belt.”

Tang Kai takes a shot at Thanh Le’s age

When Thanh Le enters the circle at ONE 160, he will be just days away from his 37th birthday while the challenger will come into the bout 10 years younger at 26. Leading up to their co-main confrontation, Kai has used Le’s age as ammunition, suggesting the champion should consider retiring and even suggesting that he himself will retire Le in their match-up.

Speaking to ONE Championship, Kai once again poured on the age-shaming and suggested that Le’s dedication to his family will take the focus away from his mixed martial arts career.

“He is now approaching the end of his career. I think he’s 36 or 37 -years -old now, and he has a family and kids. I don’t think he will focus on the game and training. But I am still very young. I am 100 percent committed.”

Thus far, Le has let the comments roll off his back. The Louisiana native plans to let his fists do the talking when the two square off, but that didn’t stop Kai from making one final suggestion to his world title rival.

“Thanh Le, you’re old. It’s time to retire. I’ll be the new king of the featherweight division.”

