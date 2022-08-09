Watch: Thanh Le separates former lightweight king Kotetsu Boku from his senses

With his five-fight consecutive knockout win streak, Thanh Le, the ONE Featherweight World Champion, has established himself as one of the most exciting fighters in the world, bar none. Even early on in his run with ONE Championship, he was electrifying the cage with his powerful striking.

The Vietnamese-American fighter packs power in all of his limbs. All of his bouts in ONE Championship were won by way of KO/TKO. His second fight in the organization, however, seems to be where people began realizing just how talented he is.

In 2019 he faced the former ONE Lightweight World Champion Kotetsu Boku of South Korea. Le made quick work of the South Korean athlete, knocking him out a mere 88 seconds into round one. ONE Championship has shared this moment on Instagram:

In order and consecutively, Le has knocked out Yusup Saadulaev, former ONE Lightweight World Champion Kotetsu Boku, Ryogo Takahashi, dethroned ONE Featherweight World Champion Martin Nguyen, and Brazilian jiu jitsu great Garry Tonon.

The 36-year-old Vietnamese-American fighter now focuses on his next opponent, China's Tang Kai, on August 26 at ONE 160.

Thanh Le and Tang Kai at ONE 160

Tang Kai is a young knockout artist who has been on an incredible win streak himself in ONE Championship. The 26-year-old fighter has won most of his fights by way of knockout and is currently on a consecutive KO win streak. He will look to stop featherweight king Thanh Le later this month.

Le is sounding well prepared for his next test. He recognizes the high skill level of his opponent but says that he is just on another level. Speaking to ONE, Le explained:

“[Tang] has a lot of the same strengths I do. He’s sharp. His movement is good and developed. His evasiveness is pretty good when he wants to be slick. He’ll engage when he thinks he has the advantage and he’ll bail when he thinks he is on even footing or in a negative position. So some of the things that I do well, he does well also, but I do them better. If he wants to whip out some of his wrestling, I think I’ll finish him on the ground. And if he wants to keep this standing, then I think you’ll see the gap between good and elite.”

The two KO kings will have a chance to throw down at ONE 160 on August 26 with the ONE Featherweight World Championship on the line.

