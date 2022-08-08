Witness the awesome power of Tang Kai, can he dethrone Thanh Le?

No.1-ranked featherweight contender Tang Kai is just weeks away from the biggest opportunity of his mixed martial arts career. On August 26, he will enter the circle for the ONE 160 co-main event with the goal to dethrone reigning world champion Thanh Le.

The dangerous Chinese striker will look to capture ONE gold and remain undefeated while ending Le’s own undefeated streak under the ONE banner when the two clash. ONE Championship recently took a look at Kai’s intensity and power in a highlight reel on the promotion’s YouTube channel.

“Before top-ranked featherweight contender Tang Kai challenges reigning king Thanh Le for the divisional gold in the co-main event of ONE 160 on August 26, relive the Chinese phenom's best highlights in ONE!”

With six straight victories, the last three by way of knockout, Tang Kai could be Thanh Le’s biggest threat in the circle thus far.

On paper, both fighters are very similar, but the key difference lies in Kai’s power, which can put away an opponent within the blink of an eye. A mistake by Le could spell disaster for the reigning featherweight king.

Tang Kai’s pressure could spell disaster for Thanh Le at ONE 160

Kai has the skills to become the first Chinese-born male world champion in mixed martial arts on August 26. With eight knockouts in a combined 11 fights in the circle between the two, the likeliest scenario is that their showdown ends with someone’s lights going out.

Tang Kai’s relentless pressure has served him well thus far and could certainly spell disaster for the more defensive style of Thanh Le.

With that said, this is far from Le’s first rodeo and he knows exactly what to expect from Tang when he steps into the circle with him. You can expect Le to take his time and try to counter-strike his heavy-handed challenger, catching him on the way in.

While speaking to ONE Championship, Le showed a great deal of respect to his opponent. recognizing that they are both similar in many ways. However, the featherweight king is convinced that he is a bit more refined than the Chinese contender.

“[Tang] has a lot of the same strengths I do. He’s sharp. His movement is good and developed. His evasiveness is pretty good when he wants to be slick. He’ll engage when he thinks he has the advantage and he’ll bail when he thinks he is on even footing or in a negative position. So some of the things that I do well, he does well also, but I do them better.”

