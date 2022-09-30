Tiffany Teo calling her shot at strawweight gold if Angela Lee wins vs. Xiong Jing Nan

Fresh off a huge win, Tiffany Teo will still be locked in on the Angela Lee-Xiong Jing Nan tussle happening in just a few hours as she looks to challenge the winner of that matchup.

The two female MMA world champions of ONE Championship are set to clash at ONE on Prime Video 2 on Friday, September 30, on US primetime. The event will take place inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium and will be streamed live via Prime Video.

Teo, the two-time ONE women’s strawweight world title challenger, made a successful debut at atomweight at ONE 161. The 32-year-old proved that she is still a formidable force despite moving down a weight class.

‘No Chill’ made quick work of Commonwealth Wrestling gold medalist Ritu Phogat, submitting her in the first round of their matchup. Immediately after the match, Tiffany Teo emphatically called out Angela Lee, saying she’s the reason why she moved down to atomweight.

While the Singaporean believes Xiong will be able to successfully defend her world title, she understands that anything can happen in MMA and Angela Lee may walk away as a two-division world champion. If the latter scenario plays out, Teo has no doubt which belt she will be going for.

During the post-fight interview, Teo said:

"If she wins this weekend, she will be the champ of the strawweight division. I’m the top contender at the strawweight division, so it just makes sense for me to just challenge her for the belt directly. I mean, if it’s at atomweight, I may need another fight because it’s a stacked division. So if she wins the belt at strawweight, that’s the fight that makes most sense."

Watch the full interview below:

Tiffany Teo takes home US$ 50k for her impressive win

Tiffany Teo was not messing around at ONE 161 and backed up everything she said before her match with Ritu Phogat.

Against the skilled wrestler from India, Teo had no problems going to her opponent’s perceived domain on the ground. The Singaporean showed that there are indeed levels to the ground game and dominated Phogat using her superior Brazilian jiu-jitsu skills.

During the moments where ‘The Indian Tigress’ was able to defend against Teo’s constant pressure, ‘No Chill’ just peppered her with knees to the head. With merely eight seconds left in the opening round, Phogat had no option but to tap to a rear-naked choke submission.

After the match, the Singaporean called for the bonus, and her wish was granted as she was awarded US$50,000 for her performance.

