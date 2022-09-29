“Angela Lee, I’m here for you” - Tiffany Teo empathically calls out Angela Lee after win over Ritu Phogat

Tiffany Teo’s first foray into the ONE Championship atomweight division was a rousing success. The former strawweight world title contender stepped into the circle against ‘The Indian Tigress’ Ritu Phogat at ONE 161. ‘No Chill’ scored a rear-naked choke submission over Phogat with just eight seconds remaining in the first round.

Early on, Phogat looked to test her striking skills against the much taller Teo. After catching a body kick, Phogat drove Teo to the canvas, but ‘No Chill’ was able to pop back up, getting her back to the cage. Reversing her position with pure strength, Teo was able to take her opponent's back and worked her arms under the chin, forcing ‘The Indian Tigress’ to tap out.

Following the victory, Tiffany Teo spoke with Mitch Chilson inside the circle about her successful atomweight debut. When asked if she envisioned the fight going the way it did, ‘No Chill’ said:

“There were these scenarios playing in my head. I was thinking maybe if I get a KO, it would be great, but I do see myself submitting her on the ground too. And it happened, first-round submission. I’m ready for my 50 G’s Chatri!"

Teo continued:

"I knew that she was a good wrestler, but when it comes to MMA, there’s different components involved, right? Control strikes open up submissions, and that was what I was trying to do. I was trying to soften her with some strikes, and I was trying to get that submission in.”

Asked what comes next, Tiffany Teo responded without hesitation, saying:

“Angela Lee, I’m here for you!”

Tiffany Teo pockets a $50,000 bonus for her first-round submission of Ritu Phogat

Moments after her fantastic first-round submission win over ‘The Indian Tigress’ at ONE 161, Tiffany Teo called for a $50,000 bonus from the ONE CEO. Moments later, ONE Championship commentator Mitch Chilson revealed that her wish had been granted. Teo earned a much-deserved 50k performance bonus for her dominant victory. When asked what she plans to do with it, Teo said:

“I’m gonna get some drinks and dinner with my family and my teammates after this. It’s been a long 8-10 weeks camp.”

Tiffany Teo’s atomweight victory was a clear statement that the former strawweight contender is ready to take her new division by storm. With a clear size and strength advantage, ‘No Chill’ could prove to be a serious threat to anyone in the division, including the atomweight queen Angela Lee.

