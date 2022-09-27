“We’re gonna make this fight happen” - Tiffany Teo says Angela Lee has nowhere left to hide

Former two-time ONE women’s strawweight title challenger Tiffany Teo will soon make her atomweight debut, and she has only one target on her radar -- an eventual showdown with reigning ONE women’s atomweight world champion Angela Lee.

The 32-year-old Singaporean mixed martial arts standout and former national boxing champion is one of the most talented female fighters in ONE Championship.

Her two epic battles against reigning ONE women’s strawweight world champion Xiong Jing Nan will go down as one of the most intense rivalries in the division.

However, after a failed campaign in the promotion’s 125-pound women’s division, Teo is now ready to wreak havoc at 115-pounds.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Teo says now that she’s got both weight classes covered, there’s nowhere left for Lee to hide. She said:

“At the top of the list would be Angela Lee. That has always been on my bucket list since I started fighting. I kind of have both grounds covered now, especially since she’s contending for the world title at strawweight. So no matter if she’s a champ at atomweight or the champ at strawweight, we’re gonna make this fight happen.”

However, before Teo can even think about stepping in the circle with the champion, the Singaporean stalwart first has to get past Indian wrestling phenom Ritu Phogat.

Teo and Phogat will lock horns at ONE 161: Petchmorakot vs. Tawanchai, which broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on Thursday, September 29.

‘No Chill’ is looking to make a statement against the 2021 ONE Women’s atomweight world grand prix finalist and former top-five contender. If she can defeat Phogat, it will certainly do well to boost Teo’s standing in the division.

Tiffany Teo not underestimating Ritu Phogat

Despite being supremely confident of victory against Ritu Phogat on Thursday, Tiffany Teo isn’t underestimating the Commonwealth Games gold medallist. The Singaporean star plans on making a statement against Phogat, and to do that, she has to dominate.

Although Phogat lost to Stamp Fairtex in the Grand Prix final, ‘The Indian Tigress’ represented herself well and showcased all of her massive improvements. As such, Teo says she is taking Phogat’s challenge seriously.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Tiffany Teo said:

“I’m not putting anything past Ritu. As I’ve mentioned, every fight, she has been improving, so I’m sure that after that loss, she went back and she realized that she probably has to work more on her jiu-jitsu defense or attacks. I’m ready for all the different aspects that she might be bringing to me.”

