“She doesn’t give up easily” - Tiffany Teo aware of Ritu Phogat’s incredible toughness

Tiffany Teo looks to make a run in the ONE atomweight division after her loss to strawweight world champion Xiong Jing Nan at ONE: Inside the Matrix in October 2020.

Tiffany Teo bounced back from that loss with a second-round submission victory over Mei Yamaguchi. Next, she’ll welcome back Ritu Phogat to the circle.

In Phogat’s last appearance, her three-fight win streak was snapped in the ONE atomweight world grand Prix finals against No.1-ranked contender Stamp Fairtex. Phogat aims to get back into the win column and into title contention with a victory over ‘No Chill’ who walks in with an identical record of 7-2.

Gearing up for her big atomweight showdown in U.S. primetime, Tiffany Teo discussed Ritu Phogat’s relentlessness inside the circle and her determination to take her opponents to the ground:

“Before I dropped down to atomweight, I watched a couple of her fights and when I was watching, I was thinking to myself like she’s really gritty. She doesn’t give up easily and she’s willing to grind it out just to get the match to where she wants it - on the ground.”

‘No Chill’ continued to discuss Phogat’s elite wrestling skills, saying:

"She finds a way to bring it to the ground in almost every fight. Even when she loses, she still finds a way to bring the fight to where she wants it to be, which is on the ground."

When Ritu Phogat faces Tiffany Teo at ONE on Prime Video 2, she will be injury-free for the first time in a long time

Ritu Phogat’s last appearance came nearly a year ago at ONE: Winter Warriors. Taking an extended leave, ‘The Indian Tigress’ revealed to ONE Championship that she had been dealing with a shoulder injury that had occurred during her time as an amateur wrestler.

“I had suffered this injury on my right shoulder during my amateur wrestling days. Last year, I had to fight with very little gap. The doctor asked me to take a rest, but it was not an option for me then. But after my last fight, I took some time off to rest and make a comeback.”

While away, Phogat has done more than heal. She’s spent a lot of her time improving her skills both on her feet and on the ground. ‘The Indian Tigress’ is ready to show off her new skillset against Tiffany Teo in front of potentially 200 million Amazon Prime Video subscribers later this month.

“I had taken some time off just so that I could get back to winning ways. I am up for this challenge, I have worked hard on my skills, and on September 29, I will show the world what I have improved.”

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far